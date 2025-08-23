Former CS Muturi accuses SHA of diverting Sh7.6bn owed to families of deceased civil servants

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 23 – Former Cabinet Secretary for Public Service and Human Capital Development JB Muturi has accused the Social Health Authority (SHA) of diverting Sh7.6 billion meant for compensation of 3,297 families of deceased civil servants and injured officers to other government agencies.

Muturi said in the 2023/2024 financial year, the government failed to pay 706 families Sh1.59 billion, while in 2022/2023 another 822 families were denied Sh2.07 billion in claims. He added that in 2021 and earlier financial years, 1,769 families and officers were owed Sh3.95 billion.

According to Muturi, who previously served as the first Attorney General under President William Ruto and was National Assembly Speaker during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure, the money has been diverted to the Office of the President and other agencies.

“Thousands of families continue to endure hardship as billions of shillings intended for insurance payouts remain locked up and some diverted to other government agencies for purposes not of priority,” he said.

The former CS, who was recently dismissed from Cabinet after falling out with President Ruto over abductions and enforced disappearances, noted that the unpaid claims cover Group Life, Last Expense, Work Injury Benefit Act (WIBA), and Group Personal Accident (GPA) insurance schemes.

He warned that government inaction has left widows and widowers without financial support, orphaned children forced to drop out of school, injured officers without treatment, and families pushed into poverty despite valid claims.

“SHA is mandated to protect civil servants, but has ignored the claims for five years. This is a betrayal of service and denial of dignity to families of civil servants who served Kenya,” Muturi said.

He added that the United Opposition is now demanding the immediate release of Sh7.6 billion, accountability from SHA’s leadership, and urgent intervention by the National Treasury and Parliament.

“Civil servants gave their lives to serve this country. Their families should not have to beg for what is rightfully theirs. This injustice must end,” he said.