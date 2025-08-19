Five witnesses lined up in assault case against comedian’s attacker

NAIROBI,Kenya,Aug 19-The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has lined up five witnesses in a case where comedian Carren Chepchumba, popularly known as Bella Comedy, was assaulted during the Kutit Cultural Festival at Carnivore Gardens, Nairobi, on August 9.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions(ODPP) disclosed that Bernard Kipkosgei Koyumi, alias Pavillion Motiryot, was charged at the Kibera Law Courts with robbery with violence and causing actual bodily harm to the comedian.

“He denied the charges before Principal Magistrate C.M. Njagi, and the matter is scheduled for hearing on 23rd September 2025,” ODPP stated.

Court heard that the accused robbed the complainant of Sh 30,000 in cash and a Redmi 14 Pro smartphone valued at Sh 26,000 during the event.

He also reportedly assaulted her with kicks and blows, causing injuries to her leg, stomach, and chest.

“Bella Comedy had attended the festival to engage with fellow content creators and produce online content when the incident occurred,” ODPP revealed.

The accused was initially released on a Sh 500,000 bond, but on Monday, the court granted an alternative cash bail of Sh 500,000 with two contact persons after he claimed he could not raise the bond amount.

