Ditch wooden canoes for safer fibreglass boats, Lake Victoria fishermen told

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 5 — Fishermen in Lake Victoria have been urged to adopt fibreglass fishing boats due to their enhanced stability and safety.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o said the traditional wooden canoe, while culturally significant, is increasingly proving unsafe and unsuitable for modern fishing needs.

“For generations, the wooden canoe has been the symbol of fishing in our great Lake Victoria,” he said.

“It is a vessel of heritage, carrying stories and sustaining livelihoods along the lake basin. But the time has come for us to be honest about its limitations and the dangers it poses.”

Speaking in Kisumu on Tuesday during the commissioning of five state-of-the-art fibreglass fishing boats, one patrol boat, and upgraded beach landing sites, Nyong’o said the shift to modern vessels was necessary to save lives.

“The fibreglass boats are the future. They are engineered for stability and durability,” he said, adding that the vessels can safely venture into deeper waters and carry up to 1,500 kilograms of crew and fish catch.

He emphasized that the transition to safer boats was part of a broader strategy to tap into the immense potential of the blue economy in the lake region.

“With the immense potential of our blue economy, a prosperous future must also be secure and well-regulated,” Nyong’o said.

The fibreglass boats, patrol boat, and revamped landing sites were funded by the national government through Kenya Shipyards.

Lake patrols

The patrol boat, he explained, will be used to enforce fishing regulations, combat illegal practices, and enhance the sustainability of fish stocks.

“It will also boost our capacity to respond to distress calls, acting as a first responder in search and rescue missions,” he added.

Nyong’o praised the national government for investing in the initiative and pledged continued partnership between the county and national administrations to unlock the region’s economic potential.

He also lauded the boat-building technology domiciled at the Kisumu Shipyards, noting its potential to transform the local economy.

“We’re talking about modern vessels for tourism, water sports, and efficient transport, propping up the blue economy potential for the county, which is estimated to be worth over Sh70 billion annually,” he said.