Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Treasury CS John Mbadi further warned of broader risks, both domestic and external, including global trade disruptions and financial market volatility/FILE

business

Fiscal strain, extreme weather threaten Kenya’s growth prospects

Mbadi said the growth forecast of 5.3 per cent could be undermined by extreme weather shocks such as droughts and floods, which continue to threaten agriculture, infrastructure, and food security, potentially destabilizing an otherwise promising recovery.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Mounting fiscal pressures and climate vulnerabilities could weigh down Kenya’s projected economic rebound, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has cautioned.

Speaking during the launch of the FY 2026/27 budget process, Mbadi said extreme weather shocks such as droughts and floods, which continue to threaten agriculture, infrastructure, and food security, could undermine the growth forecast of 5.3 per cent potentially destabilizing an otherwise promising recovery.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He further warned of broader risks, both domestic and external, including global trade disruptions and financial market volatility.

“Kenya’s economic outlook faces both external and domestic risks. Further, extreme weather may negatively impact agriculture, infrastructure, and food security,” Mbadi said.

While resilient performance in agriculture, manufacturing, and services has fueled optimism — with macroeconomic stability and strong business confidence boosting investor sentiment — Mbadi stressed that these external shocks could easily derail progress.

Kenya’s public debt currently stands at an estimated 65–68 percent of GDP, well above the sustainable threshold of about 55 percent, drawing scrutiny from international institutions.

Encumbered by heavy debt servicing obligations and slowing revenue growth, the government is weighing fiscal maneuvers such as bond buybacks and extending debt maturities to manage repayment pressures, which are projected to surge from Sh495 billion in 2025 to Sh822 billion in 2026.

Despite these constraints, the economy has shown resilience. In the first quarter of 2025, GDP expanded by 4.9 percent year-on-year, driven mainly by agriculture and manufacturing, even as hospitality and ICT sectors slowed.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Mbadi’s Sh2,000 offer draws contempt from former Councilors

Some of the former councilors reacted furiously after Mbadi dismissed a proposed Sh200,00 payout while appearing before the Senate Committee on Labour and Social...

4 days ago

Kenya

Mbadi reaffirms Govt’s commitment to compensate protest victims

Mbadi clarified that the program will also include compensation for police officers who have been injured or killed in the line of duty while...

August 11, 2025

Kenya

Mbadi replaced as nominated MP in IEBC party list shake-up

John Mbadi, now Treasury CS, has been replaced by Harold Kimuge Kipchumba as ODM’s nominated MP in fresh IEBC changes tied to the Raila-Ruto...

July 26, 2025

EDUCATION

School heads in Nyanza propose extra levies as govt moves to cut capitation

KSSHA Nyanza Chairperson, George Opiyo, described the reduction in capitation as “an unfortunate move,” warning that it would worsen the already strained financial situation...

July 25, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s economy stabilising as inflation drops to 3.8pc: CS Mbadi

Mbadi announced that the country's annual inflation rate had dropped to 3.8 percent in May 2025, down sharply from a peak of 9.6 percent...

June 12, 2025

BUDGET

Tourism Ministry pushes back against VAT changes in Finance Bill

According to the Tourism PS, retaining the exemptions would not only strengthen Kenya’s brand as a world-class tourism destination but also ensure that visitors...

June 7, 2025

Kenya

Mbadi Admits Existence of Ghost Pensioners, Promises Cleanup and Overhaul of System

The CS appeared before the Senate to respond to questions on delayed payments, systemic corruption in pension administration

June 4, 2025

Kenya

Mbadi Scoffs at Nyoro’s Debt Warning, Defends Treasury Amid Default Fears

Mbadi downplayed claims that Kenya was on the brink of default, instead urging a united approach to navigate what he termed ‘temporary fiscal pressures.’

April 17, 2025