Fire razes down businesses at Kisumu bus park, city promises probe

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 6 — A fierce fire gutted several business stalls at the Kisumu bus park early Wednesday morning, destroying property worth an undisclosed amount.

The blaze, which broke out around 2 am on Wednesday, spread rapidly before it was contained after the the Kisumu City fire brigade intervened.

John Otengo, a motorist at the bus terminus, said the fire was first noticed when smoke was seen billowing from one of the stalls.

“I was already at the bus park for work when we noticed smoke coming from one of the stalls. The fire spread very fast,” he said.

Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga, who was at the scene coordinating the response, confirmed that several properties were destroyed in the incident.

“Even though the fire was contained, a large section was destroyed, and the business community has lost a fortune,” he said.

The affected stalls were selling a variety of goods, including household items, electronics, utensils, and clothing.

Traders in nearby stalls were quickly alerted, with some rushing to salvage what they could from their businesses.

Abala added that investigations are underway by the police and Kenya Power to establish the cause of the inferno.