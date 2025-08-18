Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-Siaya Assembly clerk Olwero killed in case of mistaken identity

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 18 – Former Siaya County Assembly clerk Felix Olwero was killed by the police in a case of mistaken identity at his rural home in Seme, Kisumu.

According to locals, Olwero had responded to a burglary at his local bar in Alwala center after police took time to respond to his distress call.

Steve Omondi, says the businessman had received a call that unknown thugs were breaking into his bar, a stone’s throw from his home.

“He reached out to police officers from a local police station to report the burglary and called for reinforcement,” he said.

However, after waiting for quite some time for the officers to arrive, he sought the assistance of two neighbors and rushed to the scene.

At the time they were patrolling the premises, the officers arrived and a spotlight on him by the officers revealed a machete on his hand.

“The officers opened fire on him, thinking he is part of the burglars who had stormed the bar,” said Omondi.

Omondi further noted that the burglars had vanished by the time the deceased arrived at the establishment.

The officers later picked the body to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral hospital mortuary in Kisumu awaiting postmortem examination.

Police are yet to issue any statement in regard to the unfortunate incident that occurred at midnight.

Olwero was in 2024 ejected out of his job by Siaya County Assembly MCAs over allegations of misappropriation of funds.

However, his attempt to fight back to his job was jolted in June this year after the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Kisumu dismissed a lawsuit he filed challenging his dismissal.

Olwero had accused the county assembly of acting with malice and improper motive in terminating his employment and revoking his appointment.

