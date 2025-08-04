Evangelical Alliance of Kenya welcomes new drug and substance abuse policy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – The Evangelical Alliance of Kenya (EAK) says it welcomes and fully supports the newly released National Policy for the Prevention, Management, and Control of Alcohol, Drugs, and Substance Abuse spearheaded by NACADA and the Interior Ministry.

The alliance applauded the policy’s bold, multi-sectoral approach to confronting the escalating crisis of substance abuse in our nation.

“The policy’s emphasis on prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and community empowerment aligns with our mission to foster healthy, God-honouring communities,” the alliance stated.

“We particularly commend the policy’s protection of vulnerable groups—especially children and youth—from the deceptive influences of harmful substances and their aggressive marketing.”

It explained that its grounding in evidence-based interventions, human dignity, and constitutional rights reflects a firm foundation for national healing and transformation.

“The EAK and her members have been actively involved over the years in this matter. Teens Challenge Kenya, for instance, is a ministry of our member church that has done a lot in prevention and rehabilitation of many lives through its proven biblical and scientific approaches in this sector,” it stated.

It stated that it will continue to actively participate in mobilizing member churches and institutions across the counties to support awareness creation, pastoral care, rehabilitation efforts, and advocacy for a drug-free Kenya.

“We call upon all stakeholders—faith groups, civil society, policymakers, families, and the private sector—to unite under this framework for a renewed, healthier, and more productive society,” it stated.