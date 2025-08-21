Connect with us

Etihad Airways to Triple Nairobi Flights as UAE-Kenya Travel Demand Surges

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier said it will increase flights from the current four weekly services to eight by October.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Etihad Airways will triple its capacity on the Nairobi–Abu Dhabi route by December, in a bold vote of confidence in Kenya’s growing aviation market and the deepening trade and tourism links between the two countries.

The announcement was made in Nairobi on Thursday during a visit by the airline’s senior management. The Abu Dhabi-based carrier said it will increase flights from the current four weekly services to eight by October and then scale up to a full double-daily schedule by December 15, 2025 the one-year anniversary of the route’s launch.

The expansion means Etihad will operate 14 weekly flights on the corridor, adding about 1,600 additional seats every week and raising its total weekly capacity to over 2,200 seats.

“We’re here in Nairobi to underscore how important this market is to Etihad,” said Javier Alija, Etihad’s Vice President for Global Sales & Distribution. “Strong demand since our launch has validated our decision to significantly increase capacity. Kenya represents one of Africa’s most dynamic aviation markets, and we’re responding to that energy.”

Kenya has long been viewed as a gateway to East Africa, attracting growing numbers of business and leisure travellers. The UAE has also become one of Kenya’s top trading and investment partners, and analysts say the rise in two-way traffic spanning trade, labour migration, and tourism has buoyed the aviation sector.

“Etihad’s aggressive expansion highlights Nairobi’s status as a key African hub,” noted aviation analyst Alex Mwangi. “It also raises competitive stakes, as airlines like Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Kenya Airways are all vying for the same long-haul traffic to Europe, Asia, and beyond.”

The increased capacity is expected to strengthen connectivity for Kenyan travellers to over 80 destinations in Etihad’s global network, including popular business and leisure routes such as London, Paris, and Mumbai. For UAE travellers, the service will provide easier access to Kenya’s safari parks, beach destinations, and mountain regions a key boost for Kenya’s tourism sector, which has been recovering steadily post-pandemic.

The Nairobi upgrade is part of Etihad’s broader African growth strategy. The airline recently unveiled a new service to Addis Ababa in partnership with Ethiopian Airlines, expanded frequencies to Casablanca and Johannesburg, and deepened its codeshare arrangement with Air Seychelles.

“Africa represents incredible opportunity for aviation growth,” Alija said. “Our partnerships across the continent, combined with direct services like Nairobi, create seamless connections for travellers moving between Africa, the Middle East, and beyond.”

Etihad’s renewed push into Africa comes as Gulf carriers continue to jostle for influence across the continent, drawn by strong demographic growth, rising disposable incomes, and under-served aviation markets.

For Nairobi, Etihad’s expansion adds to an already competitive aviation landscape. Emirates operates double-daily flights to Dubai, while Qatar Airways maintains strong frequencies to Doha. Kenya Airways, through its SkyTeam partners, also offers connections into the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

“Competition is healthy for Nairobi,” said Mwangi. “Etihad’s entry gives travellers more options, competitive fares, and better connectivity, which could also stimulate traffic volumes on both business and leisure travel.”

Etihad re-entered the Nairobi market in December 2024 after suspending services in 2018 during its network restructuring. The airline has since recorded strong load factors on the route, encouraging it to ramp up operations in less than a year.

The new double-daily schedule will be operated with Airbus A320 aircraft. Flights EY767 and EY769 will depart Abu Dhabi at 8:45am and 2:05am respectively, while EY768 and EY770 will depart Nairobi at 1:50pm and 7:15am.

Etihad’s decision reflects growing confidence in the Kenyan market at a time when the government is keen to position Nairobi as a regional aviation hub. The expansion is also expected to deepen economic ties between Kenya and the UAE, which in recent years has become one of the top destinations for Kenyan exports and a major source of investment.

