NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10 – Security officers have been urged to step up efforts in tackling electricity vandals, particularly those targeting critical infrastructure like power transformers.Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira has said that electricity vandals were on the rise thereby causing economic sabotage in the country disrupting services and endangering communities and hence called on security to put efforts in tackling the vice.
Headlines
Energy PS calls for tighter security to surge in Power Vandalism
Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira has said that electricity vandals were on the rise thereby causing economic sabotage in the country disrupting services and endangering communities and hence called on security to put efforts in tackling the vice.
Popular
More on Capital News
NATIONAL NEWS
Murkomen said the claims — made by Gachagua during an ongoing tour of the United States — were too grave to be treated casually...
NATIONAL NEWS
The notice had authorized the duty-free importation of Grade 1 milled white rice to cushion consumers from an anticipated shortage.
NATIONAL NEWS
Youth lead adoption, with over 80 per cent of 18-34-year-olds owning a phone, yet low income, poor electricity access, and limited education remain barriers.
Kenya
Mbadi clarified that the program will also include compensation for police officers who have been injured or killed in the line of duty while...
NATIONAL NEWS
The cancellation affects vacancies advertised under reference PSC/PJS/01/2025.
DIPLOMACY
Koome touts automation success as she hosts Ethiopia's Supreme Court
NATIONAL NEWS
Their blockchain-powered project, Afronomy Chain, is a web system that enables real-time tracking of public funds from collection to expenditure in a bid to...
Headlines
Ruto had previously stated that project, which will upgrade the road from Rironi-Mau Summit, aims to ease traffic congestion and enhance regional trade would...