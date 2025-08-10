Energy PS calls for tighter security to surge in Power Vandalism

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10 – Security officers have been urged to step up efforts in tackling electricity vandals, particularly those targeting critical infrastructure like power transformers.

Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira has said that electricity vandals were on the rise thereby causing economic sabotage in the country disrupting services and endangering communities and hence called on security to put efforts in tackling the vice.

He spoke at Kandutura village in Laikipia North Constituency where he commissioned a rural electrification project under REREC.

The PS at the same time announced that the government was considering resuming a project meant to develop and maintain high voltage power transmission lines and substances.

The project stalled after the government cancelled the deal between Adani Energy Solutions and the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) that was to cost $736.6 million, aimed to improve Kenya’s electricity supply reliability and address power outages.

The PS noted that the government intended to generate geothermal power from the Menengai area in Nakuru County and establish Substations in Ol-Kalou area in Nyandarua County and Rumuruti in Laikipia County to help ease power supplies in the region.

However, he said the government would be re-initiating the project through a Public-Private-Partnership to ensure its success