EACC summons Garissa Governor in county funds probe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Garissa Governor Nathif Jama has been summoned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to record a statement in an investigation into the management of public funds, staff recruitment in the county.

The anti-graft agency indicated that the probe covers the period between October 2022 and June 2024.

The governor is expected to appear at the Commission’s Integrity Centre offices in Nairobi on Monday, for an interview and formal statement recording.

“To facilitate the investigation, kindly avail yourself for interview and statement recording at our Nairobi Integrity Centre offices located at Jakaya Kikwete/Valley Road junction on 25th August, 2025 at 10.00 a.m.,” the letter stated.

According to the notice, the session is expected to be conducted by S. Cherpka, the Assistant Director in charge of Macro Investigation at the EACC.

The correspondence, copied to the Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, was also stamped as received by the Council of Governors’ Records Management Office on August 20, 2025.

The Commission did not disclose the specific details of the inquiry but stressed that the summons forms part of ongoing investigations and that due process would be observed.

EACC has in the past conducted similar inquiries into several county governments across the country, often focusing on areas such as procurement, recruitment, and the handling of devolved funds.