EACC summons Bomet Governor Barchok, ex-Bungoma Governor Wangamati, 12 others over graft claims

NAIROBI, Friday, Aug 29 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok and former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati, alongside their associates, to face charges of conflict of interest and embezzlement of public funds.

In a statement issued Friday, EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud confirmed that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had granted consent for the prosecution of the high-profile suspects.

The officials are required to present themselves at the commission’s headquarters — Integrity Centre, Nairobi — on Monday, September 1, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. for processing and arraignment.

“The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission hereby directs the suspects to present themselves at the EACC Headquarters at Integrity Centre on Monday, 1st September 2025 at 0800 am for processing and arraignment,” Mohamud said.

According to the anti-graft agency, investigations into Governor Barchok revealed alleged conflict of interest involving his dealings with Chemasus Construction Limited, a company linked to his associate, Evans Kipkoech Korir, a director at the firm.

In Bungoma, former Governor Wangamati is accused of presiding over a network of companies allegedly used to siphon public funds during his tenure.

The firms, many linked to members of his family and close associates, include Skyman Freighters Ltd, Nabwala Construction Ltd, Fastec Suppliers Ltd, Kelco Builders, Mundesi Contractors Ltd, Nabweso Builders Ltd, Valeria Construction Ltd, Calisilanic Building & Co. Contractors Ltd, and Nasikhub Civil Contractors Ltd.

Those summoned alongside Wangamati include his relatives Michael Simiyu Wangamati, Nicholas Wangamati, and Edward Barasa Wangamati, as well as several associates among them Edward Maaya Makhanu, Sandra Soita Nasambu, Wafula Wakoli Chesititi, Bramwel Mukewe Wafula, Juma Swaleh Juma, Jimmy Wekesa Barasa, Christopher Masika Makokha, and Joseph Wanyonyi Khaemba.

The high-profile summons come as part of EACC’s renewed anti-graft drive campaign, which seeks to hold accountable both sitting and former officials accused of looting taxpayers’ funds.