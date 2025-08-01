Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC recovers Sh50mn Railways land in Mombasa following mediation

The property, originally owned by the East African Railways and Harbors Corporation, includes structures from the 1950s, such as a four-bedroom house and a garage.

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 1– The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered a 0.0873-hectare plot of land in Mombasa County valued at Sh50 million, grabbed from the Kenya Railways Corporation.

EACC announced the recovery of the land referenced as Mombasa/Block XXVI/1137 on Friday.

“The land, situated along Pwani Road near the junction of David Kayanda Road, was illegally allocated to Kizingo Apartments Limited before being transferred to Kizingo Condominium Limited in 2011,” the agency stated.

The property, originally owned by the East African Railways and Harbors Corporation, includes structures from the 1950s, such as a four-bedroom house and a garage.

Despite the irregular allocation to a private entity, the property remained under the control of the Kenya Railways Corporation.

The EACC’s investigation culminated in a recovery suit filed in 2020 at the Environment and Land Court in Mombasa.

The case was resolved through an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) process, which led to a consent agreement adopted by Justice Stephen Kibunja.

“Kizingo Condominium Limited agreed to surrender the property to the Government of Kenya for registration in favour of the Kenya Railways Corporation,” the EACC confirmed.

The company is also required to hand over the original Certificate of Lease for cancellation and for the land registry to be rectified in favor of the Kenya Railways Corporation.

