EACC raids offices and homes of 6 top Busia County officials in Sh1.4bn tender probe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Wednesday raided the residences and offices of top Busia County officials in a probe into Sh1.4 billion tenders.

Commission officials said they have been conducting investigations into allegations of procurement irregularities, conflict of interest, unexplained wealth, and theft of public funds against six senior officials of the County Government of Busia arising from tenders worth over Sh1.4 billion awarded to 26 proxy companies operated by their family members and associates during the Financial Years2023/2024 – 2024/2025.



The suspects are alleged to have amassed unexplained wealth not commensurate with their known legitimate sources of income thus liable to forfeiture to the Government.



As part of on the ongoing investigation, EACC officials on Wednesday conducted a successful search operation targeting the residences and offices of the six officials.

The six included three County Executive Committee Members, one Chief Officer and two directors.

The individuals were picked up for grilling at the local offices.

They were identified as Topister Nyati Wanyama, CEC Member, Finance and Economic Planning, Peter Khasamule Odima Haris, CEC Member, Housing and Urban Development and Paul Olung’a Bartholomew Ekwenye, CEC Member, Youth, Sports, Culture, Gender and Creative Arts.

The others are Gypson Ojiambo Wafula, Chief Officer for Finance, ICT and Economic Planning, Evans Wandera Wangata, Director of Budget and Leonard Omacha, Director- Supply Chain Management.



The operation, which was pursuant to court orders has yielded valuable evidentiary material that will support the ongoing investigation, an official said.



After the operations, the suspects were escorted to EACC Western Regional Offices where they were held for interviews and statement recording.

Upon conclusion of the investigation, the outcome will inform appropriate action including prosecution and recovery of any identified unexplained wealth or proceed of corruption held by the officers, an official said.



This investigation is one of the 71 cases of corruption and theft of public funds by officials of the Busia County Government reported in the last one year, currently under investigation.