ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

EACC arrests traffic police officers for alleged bribery along Nairobi-Embu Highway

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 29 – Four traffic police officers have been arrested along the Nairobi-Nyeri-Embu Highway for allegedly soliciting and receiving bribes from motorists, matatu operators, and truck drivers.

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission the arrests followed an undercover operation after receiving reports from members of the public regarding rampant extortion along the busy highway.

Those apprehended are reportedly attached to Makutano Traffic Base and Juja Traffic Base.

The suspects were escorted to the EACC Integrity Centre in Nairobi for processing and to record their statements.

The EACC confirmed that the officers are expected to face corruption-related charges once ongoing investigations is complete.

