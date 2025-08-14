EACC arrests Kibra police officer who demanded Sh4,000 bribe to arrest defilement suspect

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 — Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have arrested a police officer attached to Sarangombe Police Post on allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe in connection with a defilement case.

According to the anti-graft agency, Police Constable Philip Ochieng Adongo allegedly demanded Sh4,000 from a complainant as an inducement to arrest a suspect accused of defiling the complainant’s daughter.

“The matter had earlier been formally reported at Sarangombe Police Post under OB No. 16/18/07/2025,” EACC said on Thursday.

EACC officers conducted an operation on Wednesday that led to the arrest of PC Adongo alongside a civilian identified as George Otieno Oywer.

Detectives also arrested a civilian identified as George Otieno Oywer/EACC

EACC alleges Oywer received the bribe from the complainant on behalf of the officer.

“Both suspects were escorted to the EACC’s Integrity Centre for processing,” the agency added.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to tackling bribery at service delivery points, saying such action is critical to restoring public confidence and enhancing service delivery to all Kenyans.