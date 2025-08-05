Connect with us

Capital Health

Duale revokes 348 nursing internship postings citing regulatory gaps

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the decision followed a review of the July postings and was in line with the Public Service Commission Internship Policy (2016) and the Ministry’s Internship Policy for Healthcare Professionals (2020).

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – The Ministry of Health has revoked internship postings for 348 Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN) students who were part of the 2,098 nursing interns announced for deployment in July, citing failure to meet regulatory clearance requirements.

“The affected BScN students have not yet officially graduated and therefore do not meet the eligibility criteria for internship placement,” Duale said in a statement on Monday night.

On June 27, the ministry announced the posting of 6,484 interns for the 2025/2026 cohort, a move aimed at bolstering Kenya’s health workforce.

The group included 1,147 medical officer interns, 87 dentist interns, 500 pharmacist interns, 659 BSc clinical officer interns, 1,993 diploma clinical officer interns, and 2,098 BSc nursing officer interns.

Duale said the ministry remains committed to fairness and integrity in the placement process, noting that the Public Service Commission provides for 2,000 BScN internship positions annually, subject to inter-agency processes including budgeting, workforce planning, and regulatory compliance.

