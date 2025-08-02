Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Researchers found that heatwaves were associated with a 14.9 per cent rise in suicidal thoughts, while drought conditions triggered a sharper 36.7 per cent increase/Illustration

FOOD SECURITY

Dry spell linked to 29pc surge in suicidal thoughts among women

The findings, published in Science Direct, reveal how extreme weather events such as droughts and heatwaves are fueling mental health crises, particularly among vulnerable women whose livelihoods depend on informal economies and subsistence activities.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 — A new study has linked a significant decline in rainfall to a 28.7 per cent increase in suicidal thoughts among women, underscoring the severe psychological toll of climate change on residents of Kenya’s rural settlements.

The study, published in Science Direct by Cyprian Mostert, an Assistant Professor at Aga Khan University, and his colleagues at the Brain and Mind Institute, examined how climate shocks — including droughts, heatwaves, and reduced rainfall — fuel mental health crises in vulnerable communities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Researchers found that heatwaves were associated with a 14.9 per cent rise in suicidal thoughts, while drought conditions triggered a sharper 36.7 per cent increase.

In combination with soaring food prices, these climate shocks drove a staggering 48.3 per cent increase in suicidal thoughts among women in informal rural settings.

“The stressful nature of droughts and reduced rainfall stokes a state of hopelessness,” Mostert noted, explaining that women in these regions often shoulder the burden of providing for their families amid food insecurity, disrupted livelihoods, and limited access to essential services.

The study focused on Kilifi’s Kaloleni and Rabai regions — among Kenya’s poorest areas — where women rely on subsistence farming and informal economic activities.

‘Layered vulnerabilities’

Mostert said these communities face layered vulnerabilities, including poor housing, lack of clean water and sanitation, high unemployment, and under-resourced schools.

“Climate shocks worsen depression and consequently drive suicidal thoughts in women from informal settlements,” the study notes, drawing on surveys of 14,801 participants alongside meteorological data to capture how environmental changes affect mental health.

The findings highlight the urgent need to integrate mental health services into climate adaptation strategies, especially in rural and drought-prone regions.

Mostert urged policymakers to develop tailored interventions, including counseling, social safety nets, food assistance, and economic empowerment programs, as part of climate response measures.

“The Kenyan government must acknowledge both the physical and mental health effects of climate change,” he emphasized, calling for community-based mental health care and resilience-building initiatives to mitigate the long-term psychological impacts of environmental shocks.

With climate change expected to intensify, the report adds to a growing body of research spotlighting the intersection of environmental degradation and public health, particularly for populations living at the margins of formal support systems.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Extreme weather affects mental health: what vulnerable women in Kenya told us

A reduction in rainfall correlates with a 28.7 per cent increase in suicidal thoughts, indicating the psychological burden that comes with uncertainty and loss...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Our contribution as friend of court enriched climate verdict: Kenya on ICJ

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei on Thursday said Kenya’s legal team, led by Professor Phoebe Okowa, provided critical insights that helped the Court...

July 24, 2025

World

(WATCH) Raging inferno – At least 10 dead, including firefighters, as flames engulf Turkey’s Eskisehir

Ten people were killed in the Turkish city of Eskisehir on Wednesday while attempting to put out wildfires spreading across the country, according to...

July 24, 2025

Top stories

ICJ to deliver historic ruling on States’ climate obligations

The case, brought by the government of Vanuatu, a South Pacific Ocean nation, seeks to establish how international law applies to the consequences of...

July 23, 2025

Sustainability Watch

UNICEF Warns Climate Crisis Is Threatening Millions of Kenyan Children

The Climate Crisis is a Child Rights Crisis.

July 23, 2025

ANALYSIS

Only 3 years left – new study warns the world is running out of time to avoid the worst impacts of climate change

Human-caused global warming reached 1.36°C in 2024. This boosted average global temperatures (a combination of human-induced warming and natural variability in the climate system)...

July 21, 2025

Featured

Peer-led therapy model offers hope for Kenya’s troubled teens

Shamiri uses a unique “near-peer” psychotherapy model. Trained lay counselors aged 18 to 22, known as Shamiri Fellows, facilitate group sessions with students.

June 21, 2025
President Ruto and his Cabinet sanctioned the day to be a public holiday to allow Kenyans participate in the tree-planting exercise President Ruto and his Cabinet sanctioned the day to be a public holiday to allow Kenyans participate in the tree-planting exercise

Top stories

Kenya loses Sh870 Billion Annually to Climate Change, Dr. Kalua Green Says Warning of Missed Green Goals

This alarming trend is threatening President William Ruto’s vision of transforming Kenya into a global environmental hub, including his ambitious plan to plant 15...

April 24, 2025