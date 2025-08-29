Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Guests interact at the 7th China-Arab States Expo held in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui autonomous region. ZUO MINGYUAN/FOR CHINA DAILY

CHINA DAILY

Digital economy, AI and green energy take centre stage at China-Arab Expo

China’s imports of crude oil from Arab nations accounted for over 40 percent of its total crude oil imports, while its imports of natural gas, refined oil and metal ores from the Arab world also saw significant increases, providing crucial support for China’s stable energy supplies, said the General Administration of Customs.

Published

BEIJING, China, Aug 29 — China’s economic ties with Arab nations are evolving beyond the traditional realms of fossil energy, infrastructure and agriculture, as the two sides deepen their collaboration in emerging sectors such as the digital economy, artificial intelligence and green energy, officials and executives said on Thursday in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui autonomous region.

As the global economy grapples with a multitude of uncertainties, the deepening cooperation between China and Arab nations, rooted in principles of win-win outcomes, is poised to provide fresh impetus for the development of both sides, while also contributing to the growth of the global economy, they said at the start of the four-day 7th China-Arab States Expo.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The economic profiles of China and Arab nations seamlessly align, and the development trajectories between the two sides are well-suited to forge a mutually beneficial relationship, said Yuan Xiaoming, assistant minister of commerce.

In the first seven months of the year, China’s imports of crude oil from Arab nations accounted for over 40 percent of its total crude oil imports, while its imports of natural gas, refined oil and metal ores from the Arab world also saw significant increases, providing crucial support for China’s stable energy supplies, said the General Administration of Customs.

558bn yuan exports

During the same period, China’s exports of mechanical and electronic products to Arab nations reached 557.66 billion yuan ($78.12 billion), up 22 percent year-on-year, accounting for nearly 60 percent of China’s total exports to the region.

“In a significant shift in global economic dynamics, Arab states are increasingly orienting their strategic focus eastward, with China emerging as a primary partner for their development and stability goals,” said Li Shaoxian, director of the China-Arab Research Institute at Ningxia University.

Li said the Arab world’s robust demand for infrastructure construction, energy structure transformation, digital economy and healthcare has provided new momentum and vast untapped markets for Sino-Arab economic and trade cooperation.

To this end, this year’s expo has seen the introduction of dedicated exhibition areas for the digital economy and artificial intelligence, as well as a specialized green energy applications zone, attracting the participation of some of China’s most prominent technology and energy companies.

Despite its vast oil reserves, Arab nations have remained committed to optimizing their energy structure and advancing a clean energy transition.

“The Arab region is one of the world’s best-endowed areas for solar and wind resources, providing it with unparalleled conditions for the development of clean and renewable energy,” said Zhou Mi, a senior researcher at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation.

Solar and wind power

At the same time, China has built a leading position in photovoltaic and wind power technologies, boasting advanced know-how and extensive experience in these sectors, creating a complementary relationship with Arab nations in the pursuit of clean and renewable energy solutions, Zhou said.

The expo has served as a bridge, linking the distinct advantages of both sides to unlock greater collaboration potential, said Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy, head of the League of Arab States’ China Representative Office.

Specialty agricultural products from the region, such as dates, olive oil and spices, have captivated Chinese consumers with their pure quality and cultural flair, while China’s 5G equipment, new energy vehicles and smart home appliances have precisely aligned with the Arab world’s digital transformation and consumption upgrade demands, he said.

The combination of China’s technological capabilities and Arab nations’ policy support — as well as their significant market potential — creates the perfect recipe for success, he added.

The expo is seeing participation from all 22 Arab nations for the first time this year. The event is scheduled to run from Thursday until Sunday in Yinchuan.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

China’s initiative to spur AI hailed as growth catalyst

As China recognizes AI as an essential tool in nurturing new quality productive forces, the application of AI will promote the transformation and upgrading...

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China’s data regulator promises accelerated digital infrastructure reforms

China has become the world's largest holder of artificial intelligence patents, owning about 60 percent of the global total, and has achieved breakthroughs in...

August 15, 2025

Africa

Drones, disinformation and guns-for-hire are reshaping conflict in Africa: new book tracks the trends

Marshalling global vigilance is a categorical imperative – or the world risks ceding control over violence. Building international consensus on already available enforcement mechanisms...

August 11, 2025

World

Musk’s AI firm says it’s removing ‘inappropriate’ chatbot posts

The announcement came after the platform's Grok AI chatbot shared multiple comments that were widely criticised by users.

July 9, 2025

AGRICULTURE

Dairy farmers in Western Kenya decry challenges accessing AI

Experts have identified fodder conservation as one of the key challenges for dairy farmers in the region.

June 30, 2025

World

Tackling Monetization Barriers in Kenya’s Creator Economy

Kenyan creators like singer and entertainer Victoria Kimani, and personal finance coach Juliet Odhiambo, are among those leveraging Selar not just to build audiences,...

June 11, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

AI for All: Inclusive Africa Conference to Spotlight Disability-Driven Tech

The three-day event will bring together a global mix of tech giants, policymakers, innovators, and disability advocates under the theme: “Scaling Digital Accessibility through...

May 27, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Justice Lenaola warns lawyers against using AI in court submissions, cites fake references

Justice Lenaola said that while the judiciary remains committed to technological innovation, the legal profession must exercise caution when incorporating AI tools in legal...

May 16, 2025