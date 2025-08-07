Death toll in Mwihoko plane crash rises to 6

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – The government says all six people have not after a light aircraft belonging to AMREF Flying Doctors crashed this afternoon in Mwihoko area, near Githurai 45, Nairobi.

Kiambu County Commissioner Henry Wafula confirmed that the ill-fated aircraft killed six people; 2 doctors, 2 nurses and 2 civilians

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority says lost both radio and radar contact with Air Traffic Control at 2:17pm approximately 3 minutes after takeoff.

The Cessna Citation XLS took off from Wilson en route to Hargeisa, Somalia, before it crashed on a residential building in Mwihoko.

A multi-agency team comprising the Kenya Defence Forces and the National Police Service was swiftly deployed to the scene and is currently conducting rescue and recovery operations.