County News

Death toll in Mwihoko plane crash rises to 6

Kiambu County Commissioner Henry Wafula confirmed that the ill-fated aircraft killed six people; 2 doctors, 2 nurses and 2 civilians

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – The government says all six people have not after a light aircraft belonging to AMREF Flying Doctors crashed this afternoon in Mwihoko area, near Githurai 45, Nairobi.

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority says lost both radio and radar contact with Air Traffic Control at 2:17pm approximately 3 minutes after takeoff.

The Cessna Citation XLS took off from Wilson en route to Hargeisa, Somalia, before it crashed on a residential building in Mwihoko.

A multi-agency team comprising the Kenya Defence Forces and the National Police Service was swiftly deployed to the scene and is currently conducting rescue and recovery operations.

