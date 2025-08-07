Connect with us

Death toll in Mwihoko plane crash rises to 6

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority says it lost both radio and radar contact with Air Traffic Control at 2:17pm approximately 3 minutes after takeoff.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 Six people have been killed after an aircraft belonging to belonging to AMREF Flying Doctors crashed in Nairobis Mwihoko area, Githurai 45.

Kiambu County Commissioner Henry Wafula said four people on the plane were killed in the Thursday incident, including doctors, nurses and the pilot – as well as another two people on the ground, while two others were seriously injured.

Investigators were despatched to the scene of the crash to establish the cause.

The plane lost both radio and radar contact with air traffic control just three minutes after take off, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority said.

There were four crew and Amref staff on board, the charity said.

“At this time, we are cooperating fully with relevant aviation authorities and emergency response teams to establish the facts surrounding the situation,” Amref CEO Stephen Gitau said in a statement.

The Kenya Defence Forces and the National Police Service have been deployed to the scene to conduct search and recovery operations.

Patricia Kombo, an eyewitness, told the BBC that she was in a cab with her friends heading to Githurai when they heard a loud bang and a red flash ahead of them.

“Before I could take my phone to record the flash was gone and smoke was billowing. We then heard people screaming and running and so we ended our trip.

“We then discovered it was a plane crash and saw the sunken hole the crash had created in the ground,” she said.

In a separate incident, a train and a bus collided at a railway crossing near Naivasha town, central Kenya, killing at least four people, according to Reuters news agency citing a Red Cross worker.

The Kenya Pipeline Company, whose bus was involved in the incident, said it was carrying staff finishing their morning shift at one of its training centres and that all injured staff had been taken to hospital for treatment.

