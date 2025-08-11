Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chakama partly borders Shakahola forest, the site of the 2023 Shakahola massacre, where more than 450 bodies were exhumed in a starvation cult case linked to Pastor Paul Mackenzie of the so-called Good News International Church/FILE

County News

DCI uncover skulls, bones in 7 shallow graves amid probe on Chakama cult

County DCI chief Robert Kiinge said the remains are suspected to be linked to yet another case of cult-related practices, which have gripped the region in recent years.

Published

KILIFI, Kenya, Aug 11 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kilifi has discovered seven shallow graves containing human bones and skulls in Kwa Binzaro village, following an exhumation order issued by the Malindi court on July 30.

County DCI chief Robert Kiinge said the remains are suspected to be linked to yet another case of cult-related practices, which have gripped the region in recent years.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The directive came after police rescued four people and launched investigations into the mysterious deaths of at least three others in a separate suspected case of religious radicalisation in the same village, located in Kilifi’s Chakama area.

Malindi court allows DCI to exhume bodies in suspected starvation cult

The Ministry on Interior reported the recovery of two human skulls and a fresh body of an unidentified adult male in nearby thickets during an operation on a secluded five-acre homestead following a tip-off about suspicious religious activities.

A 50-year-old man reported missing in Siaya on April 15, his 40-year-old wife, and two women aged 40 and 19 were rescued from the compound on July 22.

Preliminary assessments indicated they may have been held under the influence of radical teachings.

Police arrested a “prime suspect” and three people said to be managers of the compound.

Chakama partly borders Shakahola forest, the site of the 2023 Shakahola massacre, where more than 450 bodies were exhumed in a starvation cult case linked to Pastor Paul Mackenzie of the so-called Good News International Church.

Mackenzie, currently facing multiple murders, is accused of instructing his followers to starve themselves and their children to death to “go to heaven.”

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

Man suspected of stealing from tourist in Maasai Mara arrested

The suspect vanished with three debit cards, a mobile phone, and a wristwatch. Shortly afterwards, 25,000 Euros (about Ksh 3.7 million) was withdrawn from...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi lawyer arrested over Sh79mn fake gold deal

The victim was lured into a fake gold export deal involving 250 kilograms of gold, allegedly set for shipment to Dubai aboard a private...

3 days ago

County News

Suspected gang members arrested in Mombasa County

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations says the apprehended suspects were found in possession of pangas.

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI arrest another ex-police officer in crackdown on ‘FBI’

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Friday that Hiram Kimathi was arrested in Kinoru village, Meru County, following an intelligence-led operation.

August 2, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Not boarding!’: Critics spam revamped DCI Call Centre amid suspicions

Authorities hailed the upgrade as a step toward people-centered policing and public accountability. But on social media, many Kenyans expressed skepticism.

July 23, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI under fire for watching Sh15bn Galana Kulalu land grab

Members of the National Assembly’s Committee on Implementation have accused the DCI’s Land Fraud Unit of negligence for failing to act on the massive...

July 23, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Revamped DCI Call Centre adds real-time tracking, WhatsApp support

The agency is promising safer, and more anonymous reporting under the ‘Fichua kwa DCI’ platform which integrates a dedicated WhatsApp number (0709 570 000)...

July 23, 2025

County News

Dann Mwangi Fights Back After Summons Over Alleged School Land Protests

The Nairobi Lawyer and former State House Advisor is emerging as a top contender in the 2027 Molo Parliamentary elections.

July 22, 2025