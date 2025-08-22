DCI nabs ‘PA’ to senior official duped job seeker Sh130,000 on TikTok

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested a man accused of scamming a Kenyan woman out of Sh130,000 by posing as the personal assistant to the Head of Public Service.

The suspect, identified as Abraham Kimeli, allegedly tricked the victim, who was working in Lebanon, through an elaborate online fraud scheme.

According to the DCI, the woman connected with a TikTok user under the name “City Tycoon” in February 2024.

Seeking permanent employment in Kenya to avoid renewing her contract abroad, she asked him for assistance.

“What followed was a web of deception that would ensnare any unsuspecting victim,” the DCI noted in a statement.

The suspect allegedly posed as a government insider, presenting a fake job offer letter purportedly from the Public Service Commission.

He then demanded “facilitation fees,” which the woman remitted through Western Union with help from her employer, amounting to Sh130,000.

Forensic investigations by the DCI traced the payments and communications, leading to Kimeli’s arrest. He is currently in custody and will be arraigned in court.