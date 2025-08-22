Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The suspect, identified as Abraham Kimeli, allegedly tricked the victim, who was working in Lebanon, through an elaborate online fraud scheme/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI nabs ‘PA’ to senior official duped job seeker Sh130,000 on TikTok

The woman connected with a TikTok user under the name “City Tycoon” in February 2024. Seeking permanent employment in Kenya to avoid renewing her contract abroad, she asked him for assistance.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested a man accused of scamming a Kenyan woman out of Sh130,000 by posing as the personal assistant to the Head of Public Service.

The suspect, identified as Abraham Kimeli, allegedly tricked the victim, who was working in Lebanon, through an elaborate online fraud scheme.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the DCI, the woman connected with a TikTok user under the name “City Tycoon” in February 2024.

Seeking permanent employment in Kenya to avoid renewing her contract abroad, she asked him for assistance.

“What followed was a web of deception that would ensnare any unsuspecting victim,” the DCI noted in a statement.

The suspect allegedly posed as a government insider, presenting a fake job offer letter purportedly from the Public Service Commission.

He then demanded “facilitation fees,” which the woman remitted through Western Union with help from her employer, amounting to Sh130,000.

Forensic investigations by the DCI traced the payments and communications, leading to Kimeli’s arrest. He is currently in custody and will be arraigned in court.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ugandan woman extradited to Kenya over cannabis trafficking arraigned

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Hellen Ikareut, believed to be a key figure in a transnational drug network, was arrested in Uganda...

August 12, 2025

County News

DCI officer, female companion arrested after losing a firearm during night out

According to a police report filed at Kehancha Police Station under OB No. 7/10/8/2025, Corporal James King’ori Karimi, attached to DCI Kuria West, discovered...

August 12, 2025

County News

DCI uncover skulls, bones in 7 shallow graves amid probe on Chakama cult

County DCI chief Robert Kiinge said the remains are suspected to be linked to yet another case of cult-related practices, which have gripped the...

August 11, 2025

County News

Man suspected of stealing from tourist in Maasai Mara arrested

The suspect vanished with three debit cards, a mobile phone, and a wristwatch. Shortly afterwards, 25,000 Euros (about Ksh 3.7 million) was withdrawn from...

August 10, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi lawyer arrested over Sh79mn fake gold deal

The victim was lured into a fake gold export deal involving 250 kilograms of gold, allegedly set for shipment to Dubai aboard a private...

August 8, 2025

County News

Suspected gang members arrested in Mombasa County

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations says the apprehended suspects were found in possession of pangas.

August 7, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI arrest another ex-police officer in crackdown on ‘FBI’

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Friday that Hiram Kimathi was arrested in Kinoru village, Meru County, following an intelligence-led operation.

August 2, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Not boarding!’: Critics spam revamped DCI Call Centre amid suspicions

Authorities hailed the upgrade as a step toward people-centered policing and public accountability. But on social media, many Kenyans expressed skepticism.

July 23, 2025