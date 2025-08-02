Connect with us

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested Hiram Kimathi in Kinoru village, Meru County, following an intelligence-led operation on Friday/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI arrest another ex-police officer in crackdown on ‘FBI’

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Friday that Hiram Kimathi was arrested in Kinoru village, Meru County, following an intelligence-led operation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Detectives have apprehended the third member of the controversial “Fighting Brutality and Impunity” movement.

His arrest comes a day after the government announced plans to place former police and military officers under strict surveillance following the emergence of groups led by ex-security officers to counter what they term as 'illegal' police operations.

“He is currently undergoing processing pending his arraignment,” DCI said.

His arrest comes a day after the government announced plans to place former police and military officers under strict surveillance following the emergence of groups led by ex-security officers to counter what they term as ‘illegal’ police operations.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the government will scale up surveillance to cover all retired officers amid concerns that some could incite public unrest.

Crackdown

Murkomen warned Thursday that the government will dismantle all militia-style outfits operating under the guise of fighting police brutality.

“There are some characters whom I saw online calling themselves forces fighting police brutality, yet they were carrying guns and dressed in jungle attire, trying to intimidate the people of Kenya,” Murkomen said.

“We are aware these individuals are establishing a military wing of their political activities. We will not allow that.”

The CS emphasized that former security officers, professionally trained in the use of arms by the State, bear a greater responsibility to uphold the law.

Murkomen confirmed that the DCI had investigated, arrested, and charged several individuals linked to the group’s activities.

He cited the case of Patrick Nyambaka Osoi, a founding member of the ‘Fighting Brutality and Impunity’ (FBI) movement, who was arrested along Lang’ata Road.

DCI arraigned Osoi at the Kahawa Law Courts on charges under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012, and for illegal possession of a firearm.

In a related incident, DCI arrested Jackson Kuria Kihara, alias Cop Shakur, in Kahawa West with a red beret bearing the FBI symbol.

Murkomen warned that impersonation of security officers and unauthorized wearing of police or military uniforms are serious crimes.

