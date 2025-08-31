Connect with us

CS Ruku:Government Committed to Motivating Civil Servants Through Salary Harmonisation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – Thee government has reaffirmed its commitment to motivating civil servants through the harmonisation of salaries and a comprehensive digital transformation agenda, including the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), to boost efficiency and enhance public service delivery.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the 44th edition of the Kenya Civil Service Sports Organization (KECOSO) Games at Moi Stadium in Embu, Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital, and Special Programmes, Geoffrey Ruku, acknowledged existing challenges in remuneration disparities within the public sector. He assured that the government is actively working to address these issues and ensure fair and competitive compensation across all job cadres.

“The government is focused on harmonising salaries and other earnings across the public service as part of a broader effort to motivate civil servants and improve service delivery,” said Ruku. “We recognise the concerns around pay disparities, and we are committed to ensuring equity and fairness in remuneration.”

The CS commended Kenya’s civil servants for their dedication and professionalism, proudly stating that the country boasts one of the best public service workforces on the continent.

“I want to commend our civil servants. You are doing a commendable job, and I can confidently say that Kenya has the best public service in Africa,” he said.

Ruku also underscored the government’s digital transformation drive, led by the Ministry of ICT, as a key pillar in modernising public service. He noted that transitioning to digital platforms and integrating AI tools are essential for improving efficiency and making services more accessible to all Kenyans.

“The Ministry of ICT is at the forefront of implementing a digital-first strategy designed to streamline operations and enhance accessibility,” he said. “As the world moves rapidly into the AI era, Kenya cannot afford to lag behind. We are encouraging all public servants to embrace AI tools in their daily work to remain competitive and effective.”

He urged all ministries, departments, and agencies to leverage training opportunities at the Kenya School of Government (KSG), particularly in AI and digital skills. He highlighted the importance of continuous training for career progression and eligibility for promotions.

Ruku further called on civil servants to serve Kenyans diligently and warned against engaging in corrupt practices.

Beyond technology, the CS emphasised the role of sports and talent development in enhancing productivity and cohesion within the public service. He lauded the government’s financial and logistical support to Harambee Stars during their recent participation in the CHAN competitions, describing it as a clear demonstration of President William Ruto’s administration’s commitment to nurturing talent across all disciplines.

The Cabinet Secretary’s remarks underscore the government’s strategic focus on public service reform, anchored in fair remuneration, digital innovation, and workforce motivation, as Kenya positions itself at the forefront of public sector excellence in Africa.

