NATIONAL NEWS

CS Ruku urges Public Servants to Wear Harambee Stars Jerseys During CHAN

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – Public Service, Human Capital and Special Programs Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has called on all public servants across the country to wear Harambee Stars jerseys throughout the month of August in a show of national pride and solidarity with Kenya’s football team participating in the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Speaking during a church service in Mbeere North , CS Ruku said the move is meant to demonstrate patriotism and rally collective support for Harambee Stars as they begin their journey in the prestigious continental tournament, which Kenya is proudly hosting this year.

“We are lucky to host all African teams in the CHAN,” Ruku said. “In support of our team and in the spirit of patriotism, public servants can wear Harambee Stars jerseys in their offices this month.”

The CS made the appeal to national and county government workers — including constitutional commissions and independent offices such as the Judicial Service Commission to proudly don the national team’s colors.

He clarified that while the disciplined forces, including the police and military, will follow their standard dress codes, all other public servants are free to show their support by wearing the team jerseys during working hours.

“From the President to the Deputy President, from Cabinet Secretaries to Principal Secretaries, and all officers in different ministries, departments and county governments let’s dress. Let’s wear the Harambee Stars jerseys from tomorrow all the way to the final,” Ruku urged.

CS Ruku described the initiative as a symbol of unity, transcending tribal, political, and religious divisions.

“We must be patriotic as a people of the Republic of Kenya. We must be patriotic as public servants of this nation.”

“Let’s all come together as one people of the Republic of Kenya. Let’s support Harambee Stars from the start to the finals. Let’s carry the winning spirit,” he said.

Hundreds of football fans streamed into the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on Sunday afternoon ahead of the much anticipated African Nations Championship (CHAN) showdown between Kenya’s Harambee Stars and the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Leopards.

By midday, the atmosphere outside the stadium was electric.

Fans draped in national colours waved flags, sang, and chanted in support of the home side.

Vendors lined the streets, cashing in on the growing crowd with sales of jerseys and snacks, turning the venue into a vibrant carnival of patriotic energy.

Fans arrived for the game under strict rules of engagement, including a ban on vuvuzelas, megaphones, loudspeakers, and offensive chants restrictions that cast a cloud of uncertainty over attendance by local supporters accustomed to the vibrant isukuti dances and fanfare.

Security was visibly heightened, with police officers and private security teams manning entry points and conducting thorough screenings.

Long queues had formed by 10am, with early arrivals eager to secure seats for the 3pm kick off.

Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania are co-hosting the 2024 CHAN tournament, which kicked off on August 2 in Dar es Salaam. It runs until August 30.

