CS Ruku urges EACC to Arrest Corrupt Officials Named in Graft Reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has urged the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission to arrest all public officers implicated in recent corruption reports, saying the government will no longer tolerate looting of public resources.

Speaking during a public event at Kirewe Grounds in Matuga Constituency, Kwale County, CS Ruku declared that the era of impunity is over and warned that no official regardless of rank will be spared if found culpable.

“I am calling on the EACC to act decisively and arrest all those named in the reports. We cannot continue protecting corrupt public servants. The President has made it clear: integrity must prevail, and Kenya must be free of corruption,” Ruku said.

He noted that President William Ruto’s administration is determined to clean up public service and restore citizens’ confidence in government institutions.

“This is not just talk. It is a directive from the highest level to root out corruption wherever it exists,” he said.

The CS also rallied members of the public to join the fight against graft, encouraging them to report dishonest officials without fear of reprisal.

“Do not fear reporting corrupt officers. Even if it means calling me directly or forwarding the information to the relevant authorities, speak up,” he urged.

On the issue of drought and hunger affecting arid and semi-arid areas, Ruku said the government had already activated response mechanisms to prevent loss of life.

He directed National Government Administrative Officers to urgently identify the most affected households so that interventions from the Special Programmes docket could be deployed.

“The President has established comprehensive intervention frameworks across 23 counties. No Kenyan will die from hunger, the government is fully alert and responsive,” he said.

Ruku also outlined key development projects underway in the region, including the Sh4 billion Kwale–Kinangop Road project, which he said would open up trade and improve connectivity between the coastal and central parts of the country.

He further pledged that the Last Mile electricity connectivity programme would be expanded to ensure every Kenyan has access to power.

CS Ruku was accompanied by Matuga MP Kassim Tandaza, Kwale Woman Representative Fatuma Masito, Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri, and Tharaka MP Gitonga Murugara during the event, which also included inspection of ongoing development projects.