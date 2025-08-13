Connect with us

CS Ruku Moves to Quell Siakago Clashes, Promises Justice and Compensation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has stepped in to defuse tensions in Siakago, Mbeere North, after violent clashes between rival groups left several people injured and disrupted business.

Touring the troubled town on Tuesday, Ruku condemned the unrest and assured affected traders of government support, including compensation for looted or damaged property.

“We must not allow the criminal actions of a few individuals to divide our community,” he said.

“A criminal is a criminal, regardless of their background, and they will be arrested and charged.”

The violence, which broke out on Monday, paralysed transport and triggered security fears. Mbeere residents accused members of the Ameru community involved in the muguka trade of fuelling tensions, citing a spike in motorcycle thefts, alleged assaults, and intimidation. They also raised concerns over an influx of undocumented youth from Meru and demanded that all local businesses, especially those owned by non-residents, be registered to boost accountability.

Local leaders claimed police bias and inaction had worsened the situation, saying complaints lodged at Siakago Police Station had gone unanswered. Ruku criticised law enforcement and revealed that Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki had ordered the immediate transfer of senior police officers over negligence.

The County Security Committee, which met behind closed doors before Ruku’s address, said political incitement had not been ruled out as a factor in the unrest.

By Tuesday morning, angry demonstrators had barricaded major roads, forcing motorists to seek alternative routes. Sporadic confrontations and stone-throwing were reported through the day, prompting the deployment of additional security officers to restore calm.

Ruku later chaired a meeting with security agencies and local administrators to agree on a joint response plan. He appealed for calm as investigations continue, vowing justice for all parties regardless of ethnicity or social standing.

“Let us remain united as we work to restore peace. Justice will be served,” he said.

