NATIONAL NEWS

CS Ruku Castigates Gachagua Over ‘Cousin’ Remarks

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has criticized former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his controversial “shareholding” and “cousins” remarks, warning that such rhetoric is a dangerous throwback to divisive, ethnic-based politics.

Speaking in Ngando, Dagoretti South, during the distribution of food and bedding to families displaced by a recent fire, Ruku said President William Ruto is committed to serving all Kenyans equally regardless of tribe or region

“That kind of rhetoric belongs to the past. It is old-school politics aimed at dividing us. Kenyans want unity, development, and leaders who address their issues — not those who stoke ethnic tensions,” Ruku said.

He called on Kenyans to rally behind President Ruto’s unity and development agenda, saying the administration is delivering tangible projects despite political distractions from some quarters.

“The President is walking the talk. Look around — the projects are visible, and the lives of ordinary Kenyans are improving. Let us support him fully to continue this journey,” he said.

Ruku also expressed sympathy for families affected by the blaze, acknowledging the trauma of losing homes and personal belongings, and assuring them of the government’s continued support as they rebuild.

“No Kenyan should be left behind in times of tragedy. As government, we stand with these families and will walk with them until they get back on their feet,” he affirmed.

