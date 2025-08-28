CS Ogamba reaffirms govt commitment to disburse HELB, Capitation

EMBU, Kenya, Aug 28 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to accessible, quality, and affordable education.

Speaking at the Sixth Biennial Education Evidence for Action Conference and the inaugural Education Deans’ Forum – Kenya, Ogamba indicated that under the new Student-Centred Funding Model, university fees have been adjusted.

He stated that students are currently paying between Sh5,814 and Sh75,000 per semester based on need and programme costs.

He also pointed out that so far, the Higher Education Loans Board has disbursed Sh9.46 billion to 309,178 students.

“As schools reopen for the third term, we are working with the National Treasury to ensure the timely release of funds to support smooth operations during this critical assessment and examination period,” he added.

The CS commended the education research community for its role in supporting policy with evidence, urging it to provide actionable recommendations that will sustain education transformation.

In his keynote address, he further underscored the importance of evidence-based research in shaping education policy, reforms, and sustainable development.

He praised the University of Embu, the Education Deans’ Forum, and sector partners for fostering collaboration between policymakers, researchers, academia, and practitioners.

The conference, themed “Re-imagining Education in Kenya: Reforming Teacher Education for Sustainable Development,” comes at a crucial time as the Ministry implements recommendations of the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform.

“Evidence is now a fundamental mission of Kenya’s education sector. It allows us to make decisions that directly improve access, quality, and outcomes,” the CS said.

He outlined key reforms already underway, including domiciling junior schools in primary schools, rationalizing learning areas under Competency-Based Education (CBE), and preparing for the transition to senior school.

The Ministry is also finalizing 11 education bills to align the legal framework with ongoing reforms.

On teacher education, the CS emphasized the need to align teacher training with the CBE framework, noting that universities must prepare educators capable of equipping learners with practical and employable skills.

He also highlighted reforms in Teacher Training Colleges, including upgrading from Certificate to Diploma training and continuous professional development for in-service teachers.

To strengthen data-driven decision-making, the Ministry has developed the Kenya Education Management Information System (KEMIS), which will serve as the central platform for tracking learner data across all levels of education.

While declaring the conference open, he encouraged participants to engage in lively discussions and provide practical insights to advance Kenya’s education sector.