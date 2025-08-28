Connect with us

Court halts construction of any religious structure within State House

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – The High Court has barred the government from putting up a permanent church or any structure tied to a religious faith within State House, Nairobi.

While issuing the orders, Justice Chacha Mwita further directed that no structure should also built on any other State Lodge, pending the determination of a petition challenging the move.

“I am satisfied that the application and petition raise fundamental constitutional and legal questions touching on State and religion which require urgent investigation and further consideration by the court,” the judge stated.

He further directed that all pleadings be served on the parties immediately, with responses to the petition to be filed within seven days.

In the petition, Transparency International Kenya and the Kenya Human Rights Commission, argue that the construction of a religious facility inside State House raises fundamental constitutional concerns regarding the separation of State and religion.

The petitioners were then granted seven days after service to file supplementary affidavits and submissions, while respondents and interested parties were also given a similar timeline.

“The matter will be mentioned on 18th November 2025 for highlighting of submissions,” Justice Mwita ordered.

The ruling also carried a penal notice warning against defying the directive.

 “Take notice that any disobedience or non-observance of the order of the court served herewith will result in penal consequences to you and any other person(s) disobeying and not observing the same,” the notice read.

