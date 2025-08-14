Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Justice Lawrence Mugambi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declines attempt to abolish mandatory retirement age

The court found that the PSC is empowered under Article 234 of the Constitution and the Public Service Commission Act to set service conditions, including retirement age, provided such policies are reasonable and serve legitimate public purposes.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 — The High Court has upheld Kenya’s mandatory retirement age for employees in both the public and private sectors, dismissing a petition that sought to declare the policy unconstitutional.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi delivered the ruling in a case filed by Charles Chege Gitau, who argued that requiring employees to retire at 60 years — or 65 for persons with disabilities — violated constitutional rights to equality, dignity, and fair labour practices.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Gitau claimed the policy reinforced stereotypes about older workers’ productivity, failed to address youth unemployment effectively, and was inconsistent with retirement exemptions for judges, Members of Parliament, and university researchers.

He also challenged the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) authority to extend the policy to the private sector without explicit legal backing.

Legitimate public purpose

The court, however, found that the PSC is empowered under Article 234 of the Constitution and the Public Service Commission Act to set service conditions, including retirement age, provided such policies are reasonable and serve legitimate public purposes.

“The business of setting service conditions, including the retirement age, remains with the employer,” Justice Mugambi said on Wednesday, noting the policy balances opportunities for both older workers and youth seeking employment.

The judge observed that different retirement ages for certain roles — such as judges, MPs, and senior researchers — are based on unique job demands and do not constitute unlawful discrimination.

He further held that retirement age is “a service condition” and “not a fundamental right,” dismissing the petition as “a vain attempt to elevate a service condition to a fundamental right by asking the Court to upstage and interfere with the mandate of the employer.”

The court also noted that the law allows post-retirement contracts for individuals with rare skills, provided their performance is not impaired by age.

“The contention that the mandatory retirement age… discriminates because it renders people in that age category jobless is not entirely correct, considering that both the statute and regulations allow for contractual retention in appropriate cases,” Justice Mugambi ruled.

Finding no evidence of discriminatory application, the court reaffirmed the presumption of constitutionality and dismissed the petition without costs, citing its public interest nature.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Aburili-led bench reinforces Mugambi directive blocking IEBC appointments

Justices Roselyne Aburili, Bahati Mwamuye, and John Chigiti upheld an earlier order issued by Justice Lawrence Mugambi, which halted the gazettement, and directed parties...

June 9, 2025

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

CJ Koome picks 3-judges to hear petitions barring her ouster

The appointment of the three judges comes after Justice Mugambi directed that the file be taken to the Chief Justice Koome for the empanelment...

May 6, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Court gives govt 45 days to list foreign debt and absorption of proceeds

Justice Lawrence Mugambi ruled on Friday that it is unconstitutional for the government to withhold information on treaties, agreements, or contracts signed between the...

December 14, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court dismisses petition contesting lifting of GMO ban

Justice Lawrence Mugambi ruled on Thursday that the matter had already been addressed by the Environment and Land Court, a court of equal status,...

November 7, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Masengeli says Justice Mugambi assigned 2 new security officers after the recall of previous detail

Masengeli's statement comes in response to concerns raised over the withdrawal of Justice Mugambi’s security, which some linked to recent court rulings.

September 17, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Judges, Magistrates protest withdrawal of Justice Mugambi’s bodyguards

In a statement on Monday, Vice President of the Association Rhoda Yator said the two incidents amount to violations of Article 160 of the...

September 17, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Justice Mugambi’s bodyguards recalled for a training: NPS

While affiring its institutional independence, NPS said it made necessary arrangments to ensure Justice Mugambi's safety while recalling two bodguards assigned to him to...

September 17, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Masengeli skips court for record sixth time defying Mugambi summons

Masengeli’s legal team informed Justice Lawrence Mugambi that he was engaged in operational matters in the northeastern region of the country and was therefore...

September 9, 2024