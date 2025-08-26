Court allows DPP’s application to proceed with further Investigations into GSU Officer’s Death

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – The Rongo Magistrate’s Court has allowed the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) application to continue investigations against four directors of St. Joseph’s Missions of Messiah in Africa Church over the mysterious death and secret burial of a General Service Unit (GSU) officer within the church compound.

Prosecuting Counsel Juliet Ombogo informed the court on Tuesday that the matter was coming up for further directions after the state was earlier allowed to exhume the remains of Police Constable Dan Ayoo Obura to facilitate investigations.

The suspects — Michael Kus Onyango, Luka Ochieng, Everline Gemamo, and Lilian Atieno Olal — have, however, lodged an appeal at the Migori High Court challenging the exhumation order.

They have also opposed a post-mortem examination on the deceased’s body or any related investigations.

The High Court is expected to give directions on the appeal on 17th September 2025. According to court documents, Constable Obura is alleged to have died under unclear circumstances on 27th March 2025 and was buried without the knowledge or consent of his family or employer.

The court has directed the officer’s widow to identify the exact gravesite within the church compound to enable the County Public Health Officer to carry out the exhumation.

The Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Kamagambo Police Station has been ordered to provide security during the process.

Once exhumed, the remains are to be reinterred at the deceased’s parental homestead in Kochieng, Nyando Sub-County, Kisumu County, in accordance with Luo customary law.

The case is scheduled for mention on September 26, 2025.