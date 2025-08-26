Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Court allows DPP’s application to proceed with further Investigations into GSU Officer’s Death

The suspects have lodged an appeal at the Migori High Court challenging the exhumation order.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – The Rongo Magistrate’s Court has allowed the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) application to continue investigations against four directors of St. Joseph’s Missions of Messiah in Africa Church over the mysterious death and secret burial of a General Service Unit (GSU) officer within the church compound.

Prosecuting Counsel Juliet Ombogo informed the court on Tuesday that the matter was coming up for further directions after the state was earlier allowed to exhume the remains of Police Constable Dan Ayoo Obura to facilitate investigations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The suspects — Michael Kus Onyango, Luka Ochieng, Everline Gemamo, and Lilian Atieno Olal — have, however, lodged an appeal at the Migori High Court challenging the exhumation order.

They have also opposed a post-mortem examination on the deceased’s body or any related investigations.

The High Court is expected to give directions on the appeal on 17th September 2025. According to court documents, Constable Obura is alleged to have died under unclear circumstances on 27th March 2025 and was buried without the knowledge or consent of his family or employer.

The court has directed the officer’s widow to identify the exact gravesite within the church compound to enable the County Public Health Officer to carry out the exhumation.

The Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Kamagambo Police Station has been ordered to provide security during the process.

Once exhumed, the remains are to be reinterred at the deceased’s parental homestead in Kochieng, Nyando Sub-County, Kisumu County, in accordance with Luo customary law.

The case is scheduled for mention on September 26, 2025.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V to receive Order of the Golden Heart

This marked his first formal sojourn to Kenya since succeeding his late father.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

50 families in Kisumu West displaced after hailstorm destruction

The evening downpour caused widespread destruction in the lakeside village, causing residents to spend the night in the cold.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Protected witnesses share gripping testimony in Mackenzie mass murder trial

P.P. testified that he was once a Muslim but was compelled, along with his parents, to convert to Christianity in order to join Mackenzie’s...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Duale tackles health cartels corruption in Kenya

Is CS Aden Duale truly fighting corruption in Kenya’s health sector, or is his crackdown just political posturing?

16 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto roasted over Katiba Day ‘hypocrisy’

President Ruto’s decree has drawn backlash, with critics calling him a hypocrite for celebrating a Constitution he once opposed and still undermines.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Shaukat appeals for more funding in research development

Shaukat urged treasury to set aside at least 1 per cent to 2 per cent of the GDP to support the sector.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Striking Moi University lecturers decline return to work plan

The lecturers who downed their tools to protest delayed salaries claimed that the offer by the university council was too little.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA receives drug test kits from UNODC to boost war on drug abuse

Each kit has the capacity to conduct up to 500 tests, providing a much-needed resource to enforcement and laboratory teams.

21 hours ago