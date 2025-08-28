Continuous Voter Registration exercise to resume from Sep 29: IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise from September 29.

In a statement, the Commission stated that preparations including the mapping of registration centres and gazettement of officers are underway to ensure the process runs smoothly.

“The process is a vital step in ensuring that every eligible Kenyan has the opportunity to participate in shaping the country’s future through democratic elections,” it stated.

It pointed out that stakeholder consultations, geospatial data consolidation, and preparation of Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits are also underway.

The Commission explained that these steps are necessary “to ensure the process is efficient, inclusive, and transparent.”

It pointed out that Eligible Kenyans will be able to register at any IEBC constituency office, except in areas where by-elections are ongoing.

Services offered will include new voter registration, transfer of voter registration to a new location, correction of details, and inspection of voter registration status.

According to the Constitution, a person is eligible to register as a voter if they are a Kenyan citizen, at least 18 years old, possess a valid Kenyan identity card or passport, are not already registered elsewhere, and have not been convicted of an election offence in the past five years.

They must also not be declared to be of unsound mind and must not be listed in the current register of voters.

Applicants will be required to fill out the relevant forms depending on the service needed. Form A will be used for new registrations, Form B for change of particulars, Form C for transfers, Form D for claims or objections, and Form E for appeals against a registration officer’s decision.

For new registrations, applicants must visit a designated registration centre with a valid Kenyan ID or passport, provide biometric data such as fingerprints and a photograph, and complete the statutory form.

Once registered, they will receive an acknowledgement slip. IEBC clarified that “the acknowledgement slip is not required as an identification document during voting.”

Those seeking to transfer registration from one polling station to another will need to visit the constituency office, fill Form C, and complete biometric validation.