Nabwire, a UDA loyalist from Kimilili in Bungoma County, has now been urged to champion women’s rights in the Senate while advancing the party’s agenda/PBU

NATIONAL NEWS

Consolata Nabwire replaces Gloria Orwoba after taking Senate oath

Her entry follows the expulsion of former nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba by the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in May, a move that automatically cost Orwoba her seat.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 — Consolata Nabwire has been sworn in as a nominated Senator, formally taking her seat in the 13th Parliament following her gazettement by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The High Court dismissed Orwoba’s petition challenging her removal, effectively clearing the way for Nabwire’s appointment, which was gazetted on August 15.

Orwoba’s ouster capped months of wrangles with UDA leadership.

On May 19, the party announced her expulsion from its membership register after the Disciplinary Committee found her guilty of misconduct and violating the party’s code of conduct.

‘Disloyalty’

The committee further accused the outspoken legislator of disloyalty, citing her public endorsement of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, who has declared his intention to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 elections.

“Consequently, she no longer enjoys any privileges accorded to party members nor is she authorised to represent or act on behalf of the party in any capacity,” UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar said at the time.

“Gloria Orwoba cannot, therefore, continue playing for two political teams simultaneously.”

Following her expulsion, UDA notified both the Registrar of Political Parties and the Senate of the changes in its membership, setting in motion the process that culminated in Nabwire’s nomination.

Orwoba had refused to relinquish her seat, moving to court to contest the decision and challenge Senate Speaker Amason Kingi’s gazette notice declaring her replacement. She argued that due process had been flouted.

However, on August 13, the High Court dismissed her petition, ruling that UDA had acted within its constitutional rights to discipline its members.

Nabwire, a UDA loyalist from Kimilili in Bungoma County, has now been urged to champion women’s rights in the Senate while advancing the party’s agenda.

