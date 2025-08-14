Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CITY HALL

City Hall Sets Up Free Fan Zones for CHAN 2024

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has unveiled several public viewing arenas for CHAN 2024, starting this Sunday with Harambee Stars’ epic showdown against Zambia.

The free fan zone, set up in partnership with PARROT, allows fans to watch the games. One of the zones, already set up at the National Archives, has a capacity of 500 supporters and will remain open for the entire tournament.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Harambee Stars have done us proud. Not everyone can fit in Kasarani, so we’re bringing the action to the city,” Sakaja said.

Security will be provided, and fans will be guided accordingly to cheer our home boys. The area is already fitted with cabro paving, aesthetic décor, and lighting for matches that continue into the evening.

The fan zone will remain open for the duration of the CHAN 2024 matches.

Sakaja confirmed that several more zones are being set up in collaboration with the National Government at Uhuru Park, Jacaranda, Dandora, and other areas to give more fans a chance to cheer on our boys.

Big screens, big vibes, no tickets needed—just bring your voice and cheer the Stars on!

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

World

Govt Sends Special Team to Probe Siakago Arson, Warns Rogue Officers

The CS condemned what he described as a worrying trend of corruption within police ranks

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi meets religious leaders from Malava, urges them to preach peace

Mudavadi noted the importance of such collaborations in fostering national unity, peace and stability.

6 hours ago

Africa

IGAD launches consultations for new 2026–2030 regional strategy

The process will draw input from governments, development partners, and other stakeholders to assess progress under the current strategy, identify emerging challenges, and set...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto launches construction of Tom Mboya University Student’s Village

The facility marks the beginning of a nationwide initiative to provide 170,000 beds for students in technical training colleges.

1 day ago

JOBS

Why are more Kenyans saying “no” to Ruto’s top jobs?

Seven top Kenyans have rejected President Ruto’s job offers. Is it personal, political or a quiet vote of no confidence in his regime?

1 day ago

Kenya

KNCHR nominee Duncan Ojwang turns down Ruto appointment

Duncan Ojwang has rejected President Ruto’s nomination as KNCHR Chair, citing conflict of interest, just days after a court challenge questioned the pick.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Urges Ticketless Fans to Keep Off Kasarani for Harambee Stars-Zambia Clash

Murkomen said Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja was holding high-level security meetings in Nairobi to plan for the fixture

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki: We will not Relent on Discriminative ID Vetting Practices

Kindiki said the government is implementing a non-discriminative development agenda saying he is an advocate of equal treatment of all Kenyans.

1 day ago