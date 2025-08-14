City Hall Sets Up Free Fan Zones for CHAN 2024

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has unveiled several public viewing arenas for CHAN 2024, starting this Sunday with Harambee Stars’ epic showdown against Zambia.

The free fan zone, set up in partnership with PARROT, allows fans to watch the games. One of the zones, already set up at the National Archives, has a capacity of 500 supporters and will remain open for the entire tournament.

“Harambee Stars have done us proud. Not everyone can fit in Kasarani, so we’re bringing the action to the city,” Sakaja said.

Security will be provided, and fans will be guided accordingly to cheer our home boys. The area is already fitted with cabro paving, aesthetic décor, and lighting for matches that continue into the evening.

The fan zone will remain open for the duration of the CHAN 2024 matches.

Sakaja confirmed that several more zones are being set up in collaboration with the National Government at Uhuru Park, Jacaranda, Dandora, and other areas to give more fans a chance to cheer on our boys.

Big screens, big vibes, no tickets needed—just bring your voice and cheer the Stars on!