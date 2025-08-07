City Hall services paralysed for second day as staff down tools over 3-month salary delay

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Services at the Nairobi County Government have been paralyzed for a second day after staff downed their tools over a 3-month salary delay.

Workers at the county government headquarters blocked the entry and exit of vehicles belonging to senior county officials.

The Kenya County Government Workers Union Secretary General Festus Ngari told Capital FM News that workers are frustrated over the inability of the county government to meet its obligations.

He stated that due to this, employees are struggling to meet the basic household expenses.