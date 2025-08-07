City Hall says July Funds yet to be disbursed by National govt impacting staff pay

NATIONAL, Kenya, Aug 7 – The Nairobi County Government now says it has not yet received its July equitable share from the national government leading to salary delays.

Despite this, Finance County Executive Charles Kercih assured staff that the situation is temporary.

He pointed out that salaries will be paid immediately the funds are received.

“We acknowledge that the delay in payment of July salaries is due to the fact that the County Government is currently awaiting July disbursements,” Kerich said.

He added that the County Government remains up to date with salary payments up to June 2025 and urged staff to remain patient.

He further noted that Treasury has indicated the funds are likely to be released next week.

The delay comes amid mounting pressure from staff unions demanding timely salary payments across all devolved units.