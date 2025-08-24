Connect with us

PVK further condemned political violence, citing the recent chaos that marred the return of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Church alliance demands action on graft, political violence

PVK Chairperson Apostle Peter Manyuru on Saturday welcomed President William Ruto’s recent call for investigations into alleged bribery in Parliament but urged him to move beyond rhetoric and take decisive action.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – The Pentecostal Voice of Kenya (PVK) has raised alarm over what it termed worsening corruption and rising lawlessness in the country, warning that government inaction could undermine national security ahead of the 2027 elections.

PVK Chairperson Apostle Peter Manyuru on Saturday welcomed President William Ruto’s recent call for investigations into alleged bribery in Parliament but urged him to move beyond rhetoric and take decisive action.

“When it comes to the president’s recent stance against corruption and the misuse of public resources, such tough talk isn’t new. More often than not, it is not followed up with action,” Manyuru said.

He also expressed concern over the increasing use of hired goons to settle political scores and intimidate perceived opponents.

The church demanded accountability over the alleged Sh10 million bribes mentioned by the president, insisting that those implicated must face justice.

“We want to see arrests and prosecutions. If the president says money exchanged hands, then it means he knows who received it,” Manyuru said.

Political violence

PVK further condemned political violence, citing the recent chaos that marred the return of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Journalists and supporters were attacked as Gachagua’s convoy was pelted with stones and crude weapons by armed youth. Several vehicles were damaged and multiple people injured.

Witnesses claimed the violence unfolded in full view of police officers, who allegedly did little to intervene or protect those under attack.

“On hooliganism, we petition the government: you have a duty to protect us. Interior CS, don’t just issue threats—act. We want to see justice for the journalists who were beaten, since the attackers are known,” Manyuru said.

The church warned that the growing use of gangs to disrupt political events and intimidate opponents is becoming a dangerous pattern that could destabilize the country if left unchecked.

