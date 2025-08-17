Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Visit India Ahead of Modi’s Trip to China

Aug 17 – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India from August 18–19, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Saturday.

The visit, at the invitation of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, will include the 24th round of the Special Representatives’ Talks on the India–China boundary question. Wang will hold discussions with Doval, while External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is also scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart.

Wang’s visit comes just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels to China to attend the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.

According to officials, the summit will bring together leaders from more than 20 countries and heads of 10 international organisations. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Beijing looks forward to welcoming Modi, adding that the summit would be “a gathering of solidarity, friendship and fruitful results.”

Relations between India and China have shown signs of improvement in recent months. Both countries agreed to disengage and resume patrolling in the Depsang Plains and Demchok areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), easing border tensions. Symbolic confidence-building steps have also taken place, including the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and the reinstatement of tourist visas after a five-year gap. Economic ties are also reviving, with Indian diesel cargo shipped to China for the first time in over three years.

Prime Minister Modi last visited China in 2018 and most recently met President Xi Jinping in October 2024 during the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. The two leaders had agreed then to advance dialogue on border management and to work toward a “fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution” to the boundary issue.