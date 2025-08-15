Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The new visa type was unveiled after Premier Li Qiang signed a State Council decree to promulgate a decision amending the country's regulations on the administration of foreigners' entries and exits. 

CHINA DAILY

China rolls out new visa category for young science talent

The K visa is a new addition to the ordinary visa categories with the new rules taking effect on October 1.

Published

BEIJING, China, Aug 15 — China announced on Thursday that it will introduce a new type of visa — a K visa — for young foreign talent in science and technology.

The new visa type was unveiled after Premier Li Qiang signed a State Council decree to promulgate a decision amending the country’s regulations on the administration of foreigners’ entries and exits. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The decision came as China puts a greater emphasis on building a more proactive, open and effective talent policy.

The K visa is a new addition to the ordinary visa categories and the new rules will take effect on Oct 1, according to the decision, which was drafted by the Ministry of Justice, along with the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Public Security and the National Immigration Administration.

Applicants for the K visa should be young international professionals in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics who have earned a bachelor’s degree or higher from prestigious universities or research institutions. In addition, it will be available to individuals involved in educational or research activities at prestigious universities or research institutions, according to a joint statement released by the four departments on Thursday night.

K visa holders are permitted to engage in activities in fields such as education, science and technology, and cultural exchanges, according to the joint statement.

Multiple entries

Before this addition, there were 12 visa types classified based on the purposes of visiting China, including the L visa for sightseeing and tourism, the D visa for permanent residence and the G visa for transit through the country.

Compared with other visa types, the K visa will offer holders more convenience in terms of the number of entries, validity period and duration of stay. The eligibility criteria for the K visa are set based on applicants’ age, educational background and work experience, without requiring them to have an employer or inviting organization within China, according to the statement.

The application process for this visa is designed to be more convenient, streamlining the steps for eligible applicants, it added.

The Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Public Security, along with embassies and consulates abroad, will step up collaboration in management of the issuance, extension, renewal and replacement of K visas, as well as the residence and stay of K visa holders. They will provide appropriate assistance to applicants and holders of K visas in accordance with the law, the statement said.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

business

China’s industrial production posts steady 5.7pc year-on-year growth

Figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed that China's industrial output, which includes manufacturing, mining and utilities, rose 5.7 percent year-on-year in...

2 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

China stands firm against maritime intrusions by US, Philippine vessels

China's Navy forces expelled a US destroyer that illegally intruded on Wednesday into China's territorial waters near Huangyan Island in the South China Sea,...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi’s ecological vision provides global solutions

Yu Hai, deputy director of the Research Center for Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization, emphasized China's dedication to applying this concept in international...

1 day ago

World

China reports 4.6pc year-on-year growth in private enterprise registrations

Private enterprises took the spotlight, with 4.35 million new registrations, up 4.6 percent year-on-year. Foreign-invested firms also rose 4.1 percent year-on-year to 33,000.

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi, Lula pledge to deepen China-Brazil cooperation

In a phone conversation between the two heads of state on Tuesday, Xi told Lula that China is ready to work with Brazil to...

2 days ago

business

China extends tariff suspension on US goods in reciprocal move

China's Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council announced the decision on Tuesday.

3 days ago

business

Trump extends China tariff pause by another 90 days

The move follows the third round of China-US economic and trade talks held in Stockholm, Sweden two weeks ago, when both sides agreed to...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Sino-Egyptian team makes new finds at ancient temple site

The site of the temple, which was dedicated to worship of the god of war — one of the most important gods in ancient...

3 days ago