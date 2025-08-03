Cash bonanza begins: Stars down DRC Leopards to claim first slice of Ruto’s Sh600mn jackpot

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Kenya’s Harambee Stars opened their Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) campaign in style, edging two-time champions Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 at a packed Kasarani Stadium, to begin cashing in on President William Ruto’s lucrative promise of financial rewards for every victory.

Ruto, who met the team on Saturday at the Pullman Hotel in Nairobi, pledged Sh600 million if the Stars win the title, Sh90 million for reaching the finals, Sh70 million for a semi-final berth, and Sh60 million for a quarter-final finish.

He further promised each player Sh1 million for every win and Sh500,000 for a draw throughout the tournament.

“Guys, it cannot get better than this. We have tripled the rewards so that everyone does their best,” Ruto said, urging Kenyans to rally behind the team and “make Harambee Stars their political party this month” with the slogan Stars Must Win.

The President framed the tournament as a historic opportunity for Kenya.

“It is the first time in the history of football that Kenya is hosting CHAN. We want to make it double historic — not just by hosting, but by winning.”

The much anticipated Sunday match saw Austin Odhiambo deliver the winning strike in first-half added time, rifling past Congo keeper Brudel Efonge Liyongo to spark delirium among the near-capacity crowd.

The high-stakes clash had begun with early drama when Jephte Kitambala appeared to put the Leopards ahead in the fifth minute, only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR for a foul on Kenyan defender Sylvester Owino — a decision that brought roars of relief from the home fans.

By midday, Kasarani was a carnival of patriotic energy as supporters draped in national colours streamed in, waving flags, chanting, and buying merchandise from vendors lining the streets.

Public transport operators reported brisk business along Thika Road, while security teams enforced strict rules, including bans on vuvuzelas, megaphones, and offensive chants.

Police stepped up patrols around the stadium, partially closing the Thika Road service lane at Roysambu to ease congestion.

The Kenya Red Cross deployed ambulances, first-aid teams, and psychosocial support units to ensure fan safety.

Despite dominating possession in the second half, the Congolese were wasteful in front of goal, failing to break down Kenya’s disciplined backline.

The victory sets Harambee Stars up for their remaining group fixtures against Angola on August 7, Morocco on August 10, and Zambia on August 17.

The 2024 CHAN tournament, co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, kicked off on August 2 and runs until August 30 — the first time East Africa has co-hosted a major continental football tournament.