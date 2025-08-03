Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Cash bonanza begins: Stars down DRC Leopards to claim first slice of Ruto’s Sh600mn jackpot

Austin Odhiambo deliver the winning strike in first-half added time, rifling past Congo keeper Brudel Efonge Liyongo to spark delirium among the near-capacity crowd.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Kenya’s Harambee Stars opened their Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) campaign in style, edging two-time champions Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 at a packed Kasarani Stadium, to begin cashing in on President William Ruto’s lucrative promise of financial rewards for every victory.

Ruto, who met the team on Saturday at the Pullman Hotel in Nairobi, pledged Sh600 million if the Stars win the title, Sh90 million for reaching the finals, Sh70 million for a semi-final berth, and Sh60 million for a quarter-final finish.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He further promised each player Sh1 million for every win and Sh500,000 for a draw throughout the tournament.

“Guys, it cannot get better than this. We have tripled the rewards so that everyone does their best,” Ruto said, urging Kenyans to rally behind the team and “make Harambee Stars their political party this month” with the slogan Stars Must Win.

The President framed the tournament as a historic opportunity for Kenya.

“It is the first time in the history of football that Kenya is hosting CHAN. We want to make it double historic — not just by hosting, but by winning.”

The much anticipated Sunday match saw Austin Odhiambo deliver the winning strike in first-half added time, rifling past Congo keeper Brudel Efonge Liyongo to spark delirium among the near-capacity crowd.

The high-stakes clash had begun with early drama when Jephte Kitambala appeared to put the Leopards ahead in the fifth minute, only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR for a foul on Kenyan defender Sylvester Owino — a decision that brought roars of relief from the home fans.

By midday, Kasarani was a carnival of patriotic energy as supporters draped in national colours streamed in, waving flags, chanting, and buying merchandise from vendors lining the streets.

Public transport operators reported brisk business along Thika Road, while security teams enforced strict rules, including bans on vuvuzelas, megaphones, and offensive chants.

Police stepped up patrols around the stadium, partially closing the Thika Road service lane at Roysambu to ease congestion.

The Kenya Red Cross deployed ambulances, first-aid teams, and psychosocial support units to ensure fan safety.

Despite dominating possession in the second half, the Congolese were wasteful in front of goal, failing to break down Kenya’s disciplined backline.

The victory sets Harambee Stars up for their remaining group fixtures against Angola on August 7, Morocco on August 10, and Zambia on August 17.

The 2024 CHAN tournament, co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, kicked off on August 2 and runs until August 30 — the first time East Africa has co-hosted a major continental football tournament.

In this article:
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

World

Kindiki says empowerment crusades aligned with development agenda

Kindiki, who has been on an extensive nationwide tour distributing development funds to support the elderly, women, youth, and persons with disabilities, said the...

3 hours ago

World

Kenya vs DRC CHAN match underway at packed Kasarani as VAR rules out early goal

Excitement rippled through the stadium in the fifth minute when the visiting Leopards appeared to have taken an early lead, only for the goal...

3 hours ago

World

Amisi, Sifuna threaten mass ODM walkout if Raila endorses Ruto for 2027

The faction warned that backing Ruto would be tantamount to “dancing on the atrocities” committed by his administration, including the alleged killings of Gen...

3 hours ago

World

Patriotic fever as Kenyans flock Kasarani for Stars’ CHAN opener

By midday, the atmosphere outside the stadium was electric. Fans draped in national colours waved flags, sang, and chanted in support of the home...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KAA lists alternative access corridors to JKIA, Wilson amid CHAN road closures

KAA warned that several major roads in the capital will be either fully or partially closed throughout the day to facilitate the smooth movement...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police Service disowns OCS behind push to cut women recruits to 20pc

Nyahururu-based officer Isaac Kimutus had suggested that female recruitment should be scaled down to 20 percent, arguing it would make law enforcement more effective.

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Natembeya stirs rebellion in DAP as Sifuna, Amisi plot showdown in ODM

Natembeya has been accused of orchestrating a coup within DAP‑K against party leader Eugene Wamalwa — a move that has exposed deep fractures in...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Amisi, Sifuna convene ODM rebels for major declaration in Saboti

The event styled as the Lukhome Declaration to be held in Saboti, Trans Nzoia, is billed as an alternative platform for disgruntled ODM members...

8 hours ago