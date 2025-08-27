Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Capital FM’s Irene Mwangi elected Kenya Parliamentary Journalists Association Vice President

Mwangi attained the post after garnering 27 votes against Kamche Menza of KBC, who had 19.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Capital FM’s Irene Mwangi has been elected the Vice President of the Kenya Parliamentary Journalists Association (KPJA).

The Star newspaper’s senior political and parliamentary reporter Moses Odhiambo was elected Chairman/President of KPJA.

He beat David Mwere of the Daily Nation with 34 votes against 14.

The election was overseen by James Macharia, seconded from Speaker Moses Wetang’ula’s office, who served as the Returning Officer.

“I declare Moses Odhiambo as the winner of the chairman’s position having garnered more votes in the tallying process,” Macharia announced.

Kamche, who has been serving as the Association’s Liaison Officer, conceded defeat as Mwangi swapped roles with TV47’s Elizabeth Mutuku.

Mutuku, who has been the Vice President for the past four years, was elected Treasurer after securing 26 votes against KBC’s Edward Kabasa, who managed 20.

Mwangi thanked members for their overwhelming support, saying the victory belonged to all journalists committed to a stronger and more united KPJA.

“This victory is not mine alone it is ours. It reflects our shared belief in building a stronger, more professional, and more united KPJA,” she stated.

“I commit myself to serve with integrity, transparency, and dedication, guided always by the interests of our members and the growth of our association.”

Odhiambo succeeds NTV’s Duncan Khaemba, who retires after serving two consecutive terms as KPJA chair.

Other elected officials include Edwin Obuya of Radio Citizen, who was elected unopposed as Secretary General, succeeding Julius Otieno of The Star.

Collins Omulo of the Daily Nation secured the Deputy Secretary General seat with 36 votes against Mary Wangari of Taifa Leo, who got 10.

Josphat Thiong’o of the Standard Newspaper was elected Liaison Officer after beating his colleague Boniface Okendo, garnering 28 votes against 18.

