Capital FM, China Daily Africa Ink Content Partnership to Expand Global Coverage

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 — Capital FM has signed a content-sharing partnership with China Daily, aimed at broadening the scope of news and feature stories available to Kenyan audiences.

The agreement, signed in Nairobi by Capital FM Managing Director Mr Symon Bargurei and China Daily Africa Bureau Director Mr Wang Xiaodong, will see Capital FM republish articles from the China Daily newspaper on its website, www.capitalfm.co.ke, and co-produce short videos for the Chinese media giant.

Mr Bargurei described the partnership as a milestone in Capital FM’s mission to deliver diverse, high-quality, and globally relevant content.

“This partnership with China Daily marks a new chapter in our commitment to deliver diverse, high-quality, and globally relevant content to our audience,” he said. “By combining China Daily’s extensive international coverage with Capital FM’s strong local presence, we are creating a bridge for richer cultural, economic, and social exchange between Kenya, Africa, and China. We are especially excited about the co-production of short videos, which will bring compelling stories to life for our digital audiences.”

Capital FM MD Mr. Symon Bargurei and China Daily Africa Bureau Director Mr. Wang Xiaodong exchange the signed MoU in Nairobi, sealing a new content-sharing partnership. /August 2025.

On his part, China Daily Africa’s circulation manager Kennedy Mureithi hailed Capital FM as one of Kenya’s most trusted and influential media platforms, saying the collaboration will enhance the sharing of stories that matter to both nations.

“We are delighted to partner with Capital FM, one of Kenya’s most trusted and influential media platforms,” he said. “This collaboration will not only expand the reach of China Daily’s content in Africa but also allow us to tell more stories that highlight the shared aspirations and growing cooperation between China and Kenya. We look forward to delivering informative, balanced, and engaging content that resonates with audiences across borders.”

Under the arrangement, Capital FM will republish China Daily articles, complemented by the co-production of short-form videos for digital platforms. Both partners will also promote the content across their social media channels to maximise audience engagement.

China Daily is China’s largest English-language news organisation with a global network of correspondents, while Capital FM is a leading Kenyan media house with a strong presence in radio broadcasting and digital journalism.

The collaboration is expected to enhance public understanding of developments in China and Africa, while offering Kenyan audiences deeper insights into international affairs, trade, technology, and culture.