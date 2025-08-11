Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Capital FM Managing Director Mr Symon Bargurei and China Daily Africa Bureau Director Mr Wang Xiaodong sign a partnership deal in Nairobi to share content and co-produce videos. /August 2025.

CHINA DAILY

Capital FM, China Daily Africa Ink Content Partnership to Expand Global Coverage

The agreement, signed in Nairobi by Capital FM Managing Director Mr Symon Bargurei and China Daily Africa Bureau Director Mr Wang Xiaodong, will see Capital FM republish articles from the China Daily newspaper on its website, www.capitalfm.co.ke, and co-produce short videos for the Chinese media giant.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 — Capital FM has signed a content-sharing partnership with China Daily, aimed at broadening the scope of news and feature stories available to Kenyan audiences.

The agreement, signed in Nairobi by Capital FM Managing Director Mr Symon Bargurei and China Daily Africa Bureau Director Mr Wang Xiaodong, will see Capital FM republish articles from the China Daily newspaper on its website, www.capitalfm.co.ke, and co-produce short videos for the Chinese media giant.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mr Bargurei described the partnership as a milestone in Capital FM’s mission to deliver diverse, high-quality, and globally relevant content.

“This partnership with China Daily marks a new chapter in our commitment to deliver diverse, high-quality, and globally relevant content to our audience,” he said. “By combining China Daily’s extensive international coverage with Capital FM’s strong local presence, we are creating a bridge for richer cultural, economic, and social exchange between Kenya, Africa, and China. We are especially excited about the co-production of short videos, which will bring compelling stories to life for our digital audiences.”

Capital FM MD Mr. Symon Bargurei and China Daily Africa Bureau Director Mr. Wang Xiaodong exchange the signed MoU in Nairobi, sealing a new content-sharing partnership. /August 2025.

On his part, China Daily Africa’s circulation manager Kennedy Mureithi hailed Capital FM as one of Kenya’s most trusted and influential media platforms, saying the collaboration will enhance the sharing of stories that matter to both nations.

“We are delighted to partner with Capital FM, one of Kenya’s most trusted and influential media platforms,” he said. “This collaboration will not only expand the reach of China Daily’s content in Africa but also allow us to tell more stories that highlight the shared aspirations and growing cooperation between China and Kenya. We look forward to delivering informative, balanced, and engaging content that resonates with audiences across borders.”

Under the arrangement, Capital FM will republish China Daily articles, complemented by the co-production of short-form videos for digital platforms. Both partners will also promote the content across their social media channels to maximise audience engagement.

China Daily is China’s largest English-language news organisation with a global network of correspondents, while Capital FM is a leading Kenyan media house with a strong presence in radio broadcasting and digital journalism.

The collaboration is expected to enhance public understanding of developments in China and Africa, while offering Kenyan audiences deeper insights into international affairs, trade, technology, and culture.

In this article:
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

Private firms getting more policy boost: China Daily

China's top leadership has placed great emphasis on bolstering the growth of the private sector.

August 19, 2024

CHINA DAILY

Financial experts urge enhanced financial regulatory system: China Daily

Strengthened supervision will be required to ensure that the financial sector focuses on serving the real economy, rather than self-interest such as letting funds...

August 14, 2024

business

Services sector expansion drives recovery: China Daily

The Caixin China General Services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 52.1 in July from 51.2 in June, according to the report released on Monday...

August 6, 2024

CHINA DAILY

Shenzhen to offer affordable self-driving minibus rides: China Daily

The routes, which will cover subway stations, shopping areas, residential compounds, central business districts, industrial parks, and cultural and tourism attractions, mark the first...

July 17, 2024

CHINA DAILY

2 former defense ministers expelled from CPC: China Daily

These decisions were reviewed and approved at a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held on Thursday, according to statements...

June 29, 2024

CHINA DAILY

Carbon fiber metro train unveiled: China Daily

Developed by CRRC Qingdao Sifang and Qingdao Metro, the CETROVO 1.0 train boasts reduced weight and energy consumption, paving the way for a greener...

June 29, 2024

CHINA DAILY

Xi calls for strong sci-tech nation by 2035: China Daily

Xi presented medals and certificates for the country's top sci-tech award to Li Deren, an academician of the CAS and CAE from Wuhan University,...

June 25, 2024

CHINA DAILY

900m+ devices now run on HarmonyOS: China Daily

Friday's launch marks a milestone in Huawei's advancements in nurturing a robust software ecosystem in China, experts said.

June 22, 2024