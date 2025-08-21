Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The operators cited for violations include Al-Safa Parcel Services, Falcon Fastforward Parcel Services, Turkana Parcel Services and Ramadhan Parcel/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

CA, Police arrest 9 in Eastleigh crackdown on unlicensed courier services

The CA urged all firms offering parcel and courier services to obtain the necessary licenses from its offices in Nairobi, Kisumu, Eldoret, Nyeri, and Mombasa.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), in collaboration with the National Police Service (NPS), has arrested nine individuals in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area for running unlicensed courier services.

The suspects were apprehended during a raid targeting illegal operators and are currently being held at the California Police Station. They are expected to be arraigned at the Makadara Law Courts.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the CA, the enforcement operation also led to the seizure of parcels, receipts, and consignment books, which have been preserved as court exhibits.

Several businesses were found to be operating without the requisite licenses, in violation of Section 67 of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998.

The operators cited for violations include Al-Safa Parcel Services, Falcon Fastforward Parcel Services, Turkana Parcel Services and Ramadhan Parcel.

Others are Mandera Parcel Stores, Skyway Centre, Sharks Solution Parcel Services and Rahma Bus Services Limited.

The CA urged all firms offering parcel and courier services to obtain the necessary licenses from its offices in Nairobi, Kisumu, Eldoret, Nyeri, and Mombasa.

“The Authority cautions members of the public to seek parcel and courier services from licensed providers only. Dealing with licensed operators safeguards consumers, ensures secure and reliable delivery, and supports lawful and sustainable growth of the sector,” the regulator said in a statement.

The crackdown comes as the Authority intensifies efforts to protect consumers from fraudulent practices and ensure compliance with industry regulations.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kingi gazettes special sittings for Kericho Governor Mutai’s Impeachment Trial

Kingi announced that the Senate will meet on August 27, 28, and 29 to investigate the proposed removal from office of Governor Mutai.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Google launches ‘AI Mode in Search,” for users in Kenya, Nigeria, SA

AI Mode helps users tackle complex, multi-part questions with more intuitive responses, multimodal inputs, and deeper ways to explore topics.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto calls for intra-African trade to eradicate poverty

President Ruto, however, noted that Africa is taking steps to improve trade within itself.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Etihad Airways to Triple Nairobi Flights as UAE-Kenya Travel Demand Surges

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier said it will increase flights from the current four weekly services to eight by October.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Tight security as Gachagua jets back amid explosive allegations

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua returned to the country Thursday afternoon after a 42-day tour of the United States, touching down at Jomo Kenyatta...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Water cannons, aerial surveillance: Police mobilize as Gachagua supporters camp at JKIA

Police deployed water cannons, anti-riot units, and helicopters for aerial surveillance in anticipation of the crowds set to welcome Gachagua, who has been away...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP secures 20-year jail term for man who shot Kenya Power staff with arrow

He was charged with unlawfully attempting to cause the death of Esau by shooting him on the right side below the ribs with a...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NGO Awards 2025 Launched as Sector Grapples with 25pc Funding Decline

The awards, now in their second year, were launched in 2024 in partnership with the Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority.

8 hours ago