CA, Police arrest 9 in Eastleigh crackdown on unlicensed courier services

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), in collaboration with the National Police Service (NPS), has arrested nine individuals in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area for running unlicensed courier services.

The suspects were apprehended during a raid targeting illegal operators and are currently being held at the California Police Station. They are expected to be arraigned at the Makadara Law Courts.

According to the CA, the enforcement operation also led to the seizure of parcels, receipts, and consignment books, which have been preserved as court exhibits.

Several businesses were found to be operating without the requisite licenses, in violation of Section 67 of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998.

The operators cited for violations include Al-Safa Parcel Services, Falcon Fastforward Parcel Services, Turkana Parcel Services and Ramadhan Parcel.

Others are Mandera Parcel Stores, Skyway Centre, Sharks Solution Parcel Services and Rahma Bus Services Limited.

The CA urged all firms offering parcel and courier services to obtain the necessary licenses from its offices in Nairobi, Kisumu, Eldoret, Nyeri, and Mombasa.

“The Authority cautions members of the public to seek parcel and courier services from licensed providers only. Dealing with licensed operators safeguards consumers, ensures secure and reliable delivery, and supports lawful and sustainable growth of the sector,” the regulator said in a statement.

The crackdown comes as the Authority intensifies efforts to protect consumers from fraudulent practices and ensure compliance with industry regulations.