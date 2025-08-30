Brothers set new record for 9,000-mile Pacific row

EDINBURG, Aug 30 Three brothers from Edinburgh have claimed a new record for rowing non-stop and unsupported across the Pacific Ocean after almost 140 days at sea.

Jamie, Ewan and Lachlan Maclean endured violent tropical storms, which forced them into making lengthy detours on their 9,000-mile (14,484km) journey from Peru to Australia.

During one storm, Lachlan was swept overboard by a large wave before being pulled back into the boat.

The brothers, who have been reunited with their family and friends in Cairns, in eastern Australia, said they were looking forward to pizza – and a decent night’s sleep.

Scottish trio have beaten the previous record of 162 days for the fastest full, unassisted, non-stop Pacific row, set by Russian solo rower Fyodor Konyukhov in 2014.Their final time was 139 days, five hours and 52 minutes.

The Macleans did much of their training in the sea near a croft they have in Assynt in the north west Highlands.

Their carbon fibre boat is called Rose Emily, in memory of their sister who died in 1996, six-and-a-half months into the pregnancy following complications.

The brothers, who have so far raised more than £700,000 of a £1m target for clean water projects in Madagascar, had hoped to complete their journey in an even quicker time.

“We left just with a dream to get across this ocean and raise as much money as we can… and it’s just been absolutely insane, all of the support,” Ewan said in an Instagram post that was published as their boat approached Cairns