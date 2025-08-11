Wigan to leave Kenya end of Aug after promotion to London post

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – British High Commissioner Neil Wigan is set to leave Kenya at the end of the month after two years to take up a new post in London.

Wigan leaves for a promotion to Director General Strategy and Delivery within the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

While reflecting on his time in Kenya, highlighted the strengthening of Kenya-Uk partnership during this period.

“I am extremely sorry to be leaving Kenya after a whirlwind two years. The Kenya-UK partnership has gone from strength to strength – whether in trade, investment, technology, innovation or cultural links, benefitting both countries and peoples,” he stated.

He also pointed out the historic visit of King Charles III, the signing of the new Kenya-UK Strategic partnership as key highlights during his tenure.

“We have seen Kenyan marines trained by the UK, vital infrastructure investments including Nairobi Railway City and so much more,” he stated.

He also reminisced on the potential of Kenya and her people.

“From taking part in a Maasai elders meeting, to seeing how UK support is helping establish women-led businesses in Wajir, from the tea plantations of Bomet County to the Silicon Savannah, I’ve no doubt that Kenya’s future is bright. I have visited most of Kenya’s counties – I am sorry not have visited them all,” he said.

“Kenya and the UK are going far, together, and it has been incredibly rewarding to be part of that journey. Asanteni sana na kwaherini.”

