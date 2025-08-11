Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Wigan to leave Kenya end of Aug after promotion to London post

Wigan leaves for a promotion to Director General Strategy and Delivery within the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. 

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – British High Commissioner Neil Wigan is set to leave Kenya at the end of the month after two years to take up a new post in London.

Wigan leaves for a promotion to Director General Strategy and Delivery within the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While reflecting on his time in Kenya, highlighted the strengthening of Kenya-Uk partnership during this period.

“I am extremely sorry to be leaving Kenya after a whirlwind two years. The Kenya-UK partnership has gone from strength to strength – whether in trade, investment, technology, innovation or cultural links, benefitting both countries and peoples,” he stated.

He also pointed out the historic visit of  King Charles III, the signing of the new Kenya-UK Strategic partnership as key highlights during his tenure.

“We have seen Kenyan marines trained by the UK, vital infrastructure investments including Nairobi Railway City and so much more,” he stated.

He also reminisced on the potential of Kenya and her people.

“From taking part in a Maasai elders meeting, to seeing how UK support is helping establish women-led businesses in Wajir, from the tea plantations of Bomet County to the Silicon Savannah, I’ve no doubt that Kenya’s future is bright. I have visited most of Kenya’s counties – I am sorry not have visited them all,” he said. 

“Kenya and the UK are going far, together, and it has been incredibly rewarding to be part of that journey.  Asanteni sana na kwaherini.”

Wigan leaves Kenya to take up the new position of Director General Strategy and Delivery at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in London. 

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Global Dialogue on Migration Launched at British High Commissioner’s Residence in Nairobi

The book, Crossings: Migrant Knowledges, Migrant Forms, edited by Professor Subha Mukherji (University of Cambridge), Dr. Natalya Din-Kariuki (University of Warwick), and former Archbishop...

August 2, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Revamped DCI Call Centre adds real-time tracking, WhatsApp support

The agency is promising safer, and more anonymous reporting under the ‘Fichua kwa DCI’ platform which integrates a dedicated WhatsApp number (0709 570 000)...

July 23, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Foreign envoys urge police to uphold court ruling on use of plainclothes officers ahead of Gen Z anniversary protests

The envoys expressed concern over the continued use of plain-clothed officers and unmarked vehicles during protests, saying the practice undermines public trust and violates...

June 24, 2025

Headlines

Owalo reaffims Govt commitment to democracy and transformation

Highlighting the essence of public participation as a cornerstone of Kenya’s governance approach, Owalo noted that the Kenya Kwanza administration is dedicated to fostering...

March 28, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Raila lauds shift from aid to patnerships in meeting with Wigan

Odinga said that the UK’s shift from traditional aid to economic investment reaffirms a commitment to maintaining the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

March 18, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Raila discusses strengthening Kenya-UK ties with High Commissioner Wigan

The conversation centered on the long-standing relationship between Kenya and the UK, the current state of Kenya’s nationhood, and the evolving dynamics of the...

March 18, 2025

ANTI-TERROR WAR

DCI Chief Amin calls for enhanced collaboration in counterterrorism efforts

The two-week course was attended by 14 officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Anti-Terrorism Police Unit.

March 8, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, UK to prioritize iconic railway city and climate action projects.

Nairobi Railway City Project is a Vision 2030 flagship initiative which aims to decongest the existing central business district, improve urban mobility, and provide...

March 7, 2025