Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

Bribe demands nearly half as frequent in Makueni compared to Kwale: EACC

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) listed Kwale and Kilifi at the top of the chart among counties where officials were more than likely to demand bribes with an incidence index of 1.09 and 1.03 times respectively.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 — Makueni County has emerged as the least bribery-prone county in Kenya with the 2024 National Ethics and Corruption Survey (NECS) reporting the likelihood of county officials asking for a bribe at 0.61 times.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) listed Kwale and Kilifi at the top of the chart among counties where officials were more than likely to demand bribes with an incidence index of 1.09 and 1.03 times respectively.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

EACC noted there was a chance, at least once, officials in Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Tharaka Nithi, Kitui, Murang’a and Samburu would demand a bribe.

In a report released on Monday, the EACC said the findings are based on a nationwide household survey that assessed bribery and corruption experiences across all 47 counties.

Taita Taveta and Kirinyaga counties recorded a bribery incidence index of 0.99, followed by Tana River with an index of 0.97.

Bomet and Mombasa both registered 0.95. Busia and Garissa each posted an index of 0.94, with Machakos, Meru, Uasin Gishu, and Baringo all coming in at 0.93.

Migori had an incidence of 0.91, while West Pokot and Laikipia registered 0.89. Kakamega, Nairobi, and Turkana were tied at 0.87, followed by Nyandarua at 0.86.

Kericho recorded a 0.84 incidence index, Kisii stood at 0.83, and Isiolo registered 0.81. Embu followed at 0.80, with Lamu at 0.79. Kiambu, Bungoma, and Nyeri recorded 0.78, 0.77, and 0.77, respectively.

Trans-Nzoia, Nandi, and Narok each had an index of 0.74, followed by Kisumu at 0.73. Nakuru and Siaya tied at 0.72, while Kajiado registered 0.69.

Elgeyo Marakwet top bribe payments

On the likelihood of paying bribes across Kenya’s counties, the report ranked Elgeyo-Marakwet, Marsabit, and Wajir at the top with a 100 percent prevalence rate, indicating that every respondent who encountered a bribery situation reported making a payment.

Murang’a followed closely at 94.9 percent, while Mandera, Turkana, and Kilifi registered 86.9 percent, 86.5 percent, and 85.3 percent respectively.

Laikipia (83.7 percent), West Pokot (82.1 percent), and Isiolo (81.3 percent) were also among the counties with high reported payment rates. Other counties with notably high prevalence included Homabay (80.7 percent), Garissa (80.4 percent), Kwale (80.4 percent), and Embu (80.3 percent).

Counties with mid-range prevalence included Lamu (79.0 percent), Machakos (77.6 percent), Meru (76.9 percent), Kirinyaga (76.7 percent), and Tana River (74.7 percent). Nyeri stood at 73.0 percent, Mombasa at 71.8 percent, and Nyamira at 70.9 percent.

Kitui (70.4 percent), Trans-Nzoia (69.9 percent), Kericho (69.5 percent), Nairobi (68.9 percent), and Taita Taveta (68.6 percent) formed part of the mid-lower bracket. Busia (68.1 percent), Nakuru (65.5 percent), Kakamega (64.8 percent), Samburu (64.7 percent), and Migori (63.4 percent) followed.

Sh4,878 bribe average

Uasin Gishu (62.9 percent), Baringo (61.8 percent), Bungoma (60.4 percent), and Kisii (57.6 percent) recorded lower prevalence rates, with Nandi (56.1 percent), Tharaka Nithi (51.3 percent), Siaya (50.7 percent), and Vihiga (49.9 percent) falling below the halfway mark.

Kiambu (48.8 percent), Kisumu (46.5 percent), Narok (44.6 percent), Bomet (42.8 percent), Kajiado (41.2 percent), and Nyandarua (40.7 percent) showed relatively low rates.

Makueni had the lowest reported bribe payment prevalence at 34.9 percent, making it the least likely county for residents to pay bribes when solicited.

The report highlights that despite a national decline in the average bribe — dropping to Sh4,878 from Sh11,625 in 2023 — corruption hotspots persist in key sectors, particularly in law enforcement, health services, and revenue collection. The police, KRA officers, and chiefs were listed as the top three groups most frequently implicated in bribery.

The EACC called for enhanced collaboration between national and county governments to sustain gains in the fight against corruption.

The NECS 2024 surveyed 5,960 households across all 47 counties analyzed across 600 clusters.

In this article:
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

ANALYSIS

The global health system can build back better after US aid cuts – here’s how

To build a new global health compact for Africa, the first change must be from a focus on combating individual diseases to ensuring that...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

What the UN plastic treaty means to a garbage collector in Kisii amid global push to end pollution

KISII, Kenya, Aug 5 – At dawn, before Kisii town stirs to life, Brian Makori a street boy used to bend over heaps of...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Hope Beyond the Hijab as Muslim Women Rise to Defend Girls’ Health and Choices.

KISII, Kenya, Aug 5 – While early marriage rates are still high in northern Kenya, Nyanza and Rift valley regions, this practice still affects...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Party politics taking shape in Nakuru ahead of 2027 elections

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 5 – Party politics in Nakuru is taking shape way ahead of the 2027 general elections with politicians allied to Kenya...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS tops bribery list with Sh200,000 average as national mean drops by half

In the 2024 National Ethics and Corruption Survey (NECS) published on Tuesday, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) identified Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) as...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court rejects Paradigm Initiative’s bid to join Data Protection Case as Friend of the Court

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – An application by Paradigm Initiative (PIN) to participate in a data protection case against X Corp (formerly Twitter) as...

4 hours ago

World

National Research Fund roots for technology in addressing food security

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 5 – The National Research Fund (NRF) has maintained the importance of science and technology development in ensuring food security and...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Beyond the baby showers: The untold stories of infertility in Kenya

Instead of seeking medical care, some couples turn to religious or traditional healers, driven by cultural beliefs, misinformation, or fear of judgment. This silence...

5 hours ago