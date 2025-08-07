Connect with us

Bitok: School buses must not operate at night

The restricted hours were introduced following a spate of deadly accidents involving school buses and were intended to enhance road safety for students.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – The Ministry of Education has directed its field officers to crackdown on schools defying traffic regulations restricting school buses’ road hours to 6am to 6pm.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said the Ministry was aware that school buses were operating beyond the Traffic (Amendment) Act 2017 provisions.

“I am instructing all regional, county and sub-county directors of education to ensure full compliance. Any school or individual found violating this directive will face the full force of the law.”

Speaking during the ongoing 97th Kenya National Music Festivals in Meru, the PS said that the directive will be enforced without exceptions.

“This is not just about the Music Festivals. It is the law and it applies everywhere. This is a reminder lest people forget. The Ministry will not compromise the learners safety under any circumstances.”

The PS also announced that funds meant for accommodation and transport for participants at the on-going Music festival will be released immediately following consultations with the Sports Fund CEO.

The PS also announced that the Ministry is considering introducing an international platform for top performances beyond the State Gala.

“Why should Nationals or the State Gala be the peak? We are preparing a proposal to be presented to the President during the Gala, for Kenya’s best to represent us globally. This will be part of his legacy in arts and culture,” Bitok said.

PS reiterated his warning to randy teachers preying on students at the Music festivals will be punished.

“This is a children’s event. Anyone found exploiting or endangering our students, we will come for you. We will not allow predators near our learners. That era is over!”

He also encouraged stakeholders to explore monetization opportunities within the performing arts to benefit talented learners, particularly those from low-income backgrounds.

“Our children are gifted. Let’s not just celebrate their talents, let’s empower them to earn from it. We must support structures that commercialize creativity without exploiting the artist,” the PS added.

