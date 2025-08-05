Beyond the baby showers: The untold stories of infertility in Kenya

Behind every glowing baby bump photo or joyful baby shower often lies a silent, complex journey rarely spoken about openly. While these moments represent celebration and new beginnings, they can mask the painful path many couples have walked to get there.

In Kenya, one in five couples struggles with infertility, with an estimated 4.2 million Kenyans requiring medical assistance to conceive, according to recent statistics. Yet even these numbers may not capture the full extent of the problem. Infertility remains deeply stigmatized, leading many to suffer in silence, far from the spotlight of support or understanding. Instead of seeking medical care, some couples turn to religious or traditional healers, driven by cultural beliefs, misinformation, or fear of judgment. This silence has turned infertility into a hidden epidemic.

“Infertility is defined as the inability to conceive after 12 months of regular, unprotected intercourse,” explains Dr. Sarita, an IVF specialist at Myra Fertility Center. She notes that infertility affects both men and women and has multiple causes.

Female-related causes include:

Blocked fallopian tubes

Uterine abnormalities such as fibroids, polyps, or malformations

Cervical issues like stenosis or polyps

Ovarian disorders such as primary ovarian insufficiency and ovulation disturbances

Male-related causes include:

Low sperm count or poor sperm motility

Hormonal imbalances

Infections

Structural problems

Age-related decline in fertility

Shared factors between both partners can include:

Environmental or occupational exposure to toxins

Substance use, including tobacco, marijuana, and other drugs

Advanced age in either partner

“It’s imperative that both partners undergo a thorough fertility evaluation. Infertility is not a ‘woman’s issue’—it’s a shared concern that requires a joint approach,” Dr. Sarita emphasizes.

Thankfully, advancements in reproductive medicine mean infertility is often treatable. Interventions may include:

Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART): In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) Medical treatment: Management of infections and hormonal issues

Management of infections and hormonal issues Surgical procedures: Such as tubal repairs

Such as tubal repairs Ovulation induction therapies

Lifestyle changes: Improved nutrition, stress management, and cessation of substance use

“With timely and appropriate interventions, many couples can achieve their dream of parenthood,” Dr. Sarita adds.

Infertility is a medical condition—not a curse, a failure, or a shameful secret. It demands awareness, compassion, and professional medical support, not stigma or silence. For Kenya to make progress in improving reproductive health outcomes, conversations around infertility must be normalized, and access to specialized care strengthened.

Behind every birth announcement may lie a battle we don’t see. By breaking the silence, we create space for healing, hope, and shared understanding.