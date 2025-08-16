Berbera Welcomes Largest Fuel Tanker in Its History

The Port of Berbera has received the largest fuel tanker ever to dock at the port, marking a significant milestone for this strategic gateway.

The shipment, delivered by Horn Petroleum, was stored at the East Africa Storage Terminal, part of the Dahabshiil Group.

Carrying nearly 50,000 cubic metres of fuel, the vessel is expected to meet domestic demand as well as supply the wider Horn of Africa, further strengthening Berbera’s role as a key regional trade hub.

“It’s a great honour for Dahabshiil Group to be part of this great developmental project. We believe that this will not only turn around the development of this port but also create jobs for the young boys and girls,” said Abdirashid Duale, the Chief Executive Officer of Dahabshiil Group.

Berbera port is located near the Bab Al Mandeb strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and is a choke point for global shipping. Nearly 10 per cent of global trade, including a significant share of oil and container traffic between Europe and Asia, passes through this corridor.

The significance of this part of the region cannot be understated, as it accounts for up to 12 per cent of global oil transported by sea, according to data from the International Chamber of Shipping.